World Vaccination Week, catching up on those left behind

For 2023, the theme chosen is “The big catch-up”, even if the translation “the big catch-up” would perhaps be more appropriate because what needs to be done is precisely this: make up, catch up, that lost due to the pandemic. Let’s talk about World Immunization Week, the initiative promoted by the World Health Organization in support of vaccines, starting today 24 April until the end of the month. There is a rush, they say from the WHO, to try to recover the people who have no longer been vaccinated, and thus bring the levels of coverage of essential vaccinations back to at least those of 2019.

Vaccinations fall, epidemics grow

Unfortunately, it is now known that the pandemic has had the side effect of lowering vaccination coverage. Just last week, a Unicef ​​report showed how the pandemic had led to declines in 112 countries, leaving nearly 70 million children without essential vaccinations between 2019 and 2021. course of the last thirty years. “Covid-19 cannot be an excuse – he explained Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director just a few months – We need to catch up on immunizations for the millions left behind or we will inevitably witness more epidemics, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems. The fear of more epidemics and damage related to vaccine-preventable diseases has unfortunately been confirmed: cases of measles have doubled, in some areas, such as Europe, cases have even increased fivefold between 2022 and 2021, as they summarize by the Higher Institute of Health. And the number of children paralyzed by polio increased by 16% last year.

Recovering lost vaccinations: open day for everyone

However, the appeal does not only concern pediatric vaccinations but everyone, especially the populations most at risk, including adults. The Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SitI) reiterated it, strongly re-launching the WHO message: it is necessary to guarantee access to vaccinations everywhere and for everyone, paying particular attention to the most difficult to reach populations , explain the experts, such as foreigners, people with low health literacy, psychiatric patients and prisoners.

Taking up the spirit of the WHO initiative, some healthcare companies have organized vaccination promotion events. For example, the ASL Roma has organized an open day for the occasion close to the world week: on 6 May, at the company vaccination centers, it will be possible to receive the HPV (Papilloma Virus), Meningococcus ACWY, Meningococcus B vaccines without reservation , dTpa-Polio, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MPR) and Pneumococcus (PCV) (Who more information). On the other hand, Asst Garda promotes free access to vaccination throughout the week at the points available, aimed at all age groups, favoring fragile and never vaccinated subjects against measles-parotids-rubella-varicella, dTpa, papillomavirus, penuemococcus and herpes zoster (Who more information). Similar initiatives are promoted by Ausl of Latinawhile the Asl of breaking latest news organize recovery activities for fragile patients in hospital wards and specialist outpatient clinics.