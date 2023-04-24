Home » World Vaccination Week, catching up on those left behind
Health

World Vaccination Week, catching up on those left behind

by admin
World Vaccination Week, catching up on those left behind

For 2023, the theme chosen is “The big catch-up”, even if the translation “the big catch-up” would perhaps be more appropriate because what needs to be done is precisely this: make up, catch up, that lost due to the pandemic. Let’s talk about World Immunization Week, the initiative promoted by the World Health Organization in support of vaccines, starting today 24 April until the end of the month. There is a rush, they say from the WHO, to try to recover the people who have no longer been vaccinated, and thus bring the levels of coverage of essential vaccinations back to at least those of 2019.

Vaccinations fall, epidemics grow

Unfortunately, it is now known that the pandemic has had the side effect of lowering vaccination coverage. Just last week, a Unicef ​​report showed how the pandemic had led to declines in 112 countries, leaving nearly 70 million children without essential vaccinations between 2019 and 2021. course of the last thirty years. “Covid-19 cannot be an excuse – he explained Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director just a few months – We need to catch up on immunizations for the millions left behind or we will inevitably witness more epidemics, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems. The fear of more epidemics and damage related to vaccine-preventable diseases has unfortunately been confirmed: cases of measles have doubled, in some areas, such as Europe, cases have even increased fivefold between 2022 and 2021, as they summarize by the Higher Institute of Health. And the number of children paralyzed by polio increased by 16% last year.

See also  The scientist who sent the man to the moon was a Nazi, but (almost) no one knew

As a result of the pandemic, 67 million children have not received essential vaccinations

by Simone Valesini

Recovering lost vaccinations: open day for everyone

However, the appeal does not only concern pediatric vaccinations but everyone, especially the populations most at risk, including adults. The Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SitI) reiterated it, strongly re-launching the WHO message: it is necessary to guarantee access to vaccinations everywhere and for everyone, paying particular attention to the most difficult to reach populations , explain the experts, such as foreigners, people with low health literacy, psychiatric patients and prisoners.

Influenza, pneumococcus, herpes zoster: “the cursed triad” that puts the elderly at risk

by Elisa Manacorda

Taking up the spirit of the WHO initiative, some healthcare companies have organized vaccination promotion events. For example, the ASL Roma has organized an open day for the occasion close to the world week: on 6 May, at the company vaccination centers, it will be possible to receive the HPV (Papilloma Virus), Meningococcus ACWY, Meningococcus B vaccines without reservation , dTpa-Polio, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MPR) and Pneumococcus (PCV) (Who more information). On the other hand, Asst Garda promotes free access to vaccination throughout the week at the points available, aimed at all age groups, favoring fragile and never vaccinated subjects against measles-parotids-rubella-varicella, dTpa, papillomavirus, penuemococcus and herpes zoster (Who more information). Similar initiatives are promoted by Ausl of Latinawhile the Asl of breaking latest news organize recovery activities for fragile patients in hospital wards and specialist outpatient clinics.

See also  Watch out for sore kidneys we don't have to follow these widespread popular beliefs

You may also like

“Europe at risk of epidemics due to gaps...

Can intestinal microbiota transplantation slow down the progression...

there is a vaccine but few exploit it...

GE HEALTHCARE – CENTRICITY PACS-IW VERSIONE 3.7.3.7

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION INC. – MNAV

Green light from Aifa to free birth control...

LANDS OF ITALY – TOMINO DEL BOSCAIOLO

one dead and over 20 missing

Samsung cashback up to €300 on Galaxy: S23...

Is eating cherries recommended? What if you eat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy