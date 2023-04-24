Zhuji Liang, a fitness qigong expert in four cities, competes with his unique skills_Zhejiang Online

Compete with Zhuji Liang, a fitness qigong master from four cities

Source: Tribune





Correspondent Qi Bofang Jin Tiehu Li Tao

A few days ago, the 2023 Zhejiang Provincial Health Qigong Site League (Northern Division) was held in Zhuji under the theme of “Fitness for all to welcome the Asian Games, run for wealth with confidence”. Nearly 80 athletes from 12 teams from various fitness sites in Hangzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jiaxing participated in the “Tai Chi Health Stick”, “Twelve Ways of Daoyin Health“, “Mawangdui Daoyin Technique” and “Great Exercises” respectively. Dance” and other four Health Qigong group events and individual events.

At the scene, the athletes, dressed in bright costumes, were energetic and heroic. Accompanied by clear-cut and melodious passwords and music, they demonstrated their exercises and routines.

“I used to practice Taijiquan, and then I fell in love with Health Qigong.” According to Yang Leping, the Health Qigong site of Datang Xuande Health Club in Zhuji City, the local Health Qigong in Zhuji City is very popular. Sister, young people in their twenties all practice Health Qigong.

This competition will further promote the steady development of Health Qigong in Zhuji City, improve the level of exercise, provide a broader communication and display platform for the majority of Health Qigong enthusiasts, and give full play to the important role of Health Qigong in the health of the whole people and a well-off society in an all-round way. Truly realize the common goal of “fitness for all to welcome the Asian Games, run with confidence and get rich together”.