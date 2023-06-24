World Vitiligo Day: The time has come – for those affected by Vitiligo it is worth a …

Incyte Biosciences Germany GmbH

On 06/25 it’s World Vitiligo Day! We take this day as an opportunity to draw attention to the disease, which is also called white spot disease because of its appearance. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that can significantly affect the quality of life of those affected. However, the processes that lead to the loss of skin pigments are being intensively researched in order to be able to develop new causally effective therapies. Those affected should consult a specialist to find out about current treatment options.

Vitiligo is still often misunderstood as a cosmetic problem

Vitiligo is an autoimmune skin disease that causes a local loss of the skin pigment melanin.[1] In Germany, around 650,000 people live with the disease.[2] The characteristic white spots can appear all over the body. Especially when visible skin areas are affected, many suffer from stigmatization in the professional and private environment. Children and younger patients in particular experience this as a considerable psychological burden.[2] 2 out of 3 patients in Germany show symptoms of moderate to severe depression.[3] In addition, vitiligo is associated with a higher likelihood of physical comorbidities such as thyroid dysfunction or diabetes mellitus.[4] World Vitiligo Day was created to draw attention to the disease and to give those affected a voice.[5] In addition to the desire to experience less stigmatization, the desire for a clear diagnosis and therapy in which they have confidence is one of the most important needs of those affected.[2]

Sabrina Husmann – herself affected for 13 years – raises awareness of the topic of vitiligo on her Instagram account (@voll.mama_vitiligo). The reason for this was an experience during a visit to a restaurant: “When I wanted to pay, the waiter refused to accept my money because he thought I would infect him with it. That was hurtful and for me it was the trigger to get involved in education .People need to know that vitiligo is not contagious.” Sabrina is now coping well with her vitiligo, but as she says herself, not everyone feels the same way.

Research takes a look at the development mechanisms of the disease

So far, only a few therapies are available for vitiligo patients, the results of which are usually unsatisfactory. Cortisone or light therapy are most commonly prescribed. However, many patients do not receive any therapy and simply cover up the white areas of the skin with self-tanner or camouflage.[1]

Sabrina wasn’t given much hope during her first visit to the specialist: “He couldn’t say much about it, except: it’s just like that now.”

But a lot has happened since the first World Vitiligo Day in 2011: The process of developing the white spots has been intensively researched and the findings have been combined with existing knowledge about autoimmune diseases. In this way, new therapy options can be created that regulate the body’s autoimmune reaction and allow skin pigmentation to be restored.

An appointment with a specialist opens the door to comprehensive vitiligo care

If you suspect vitiligo, you should definitely consult a specialist. He will diagnose the disease professionally, examine it for concomitant diseases if necessary and initiate suitable therapies, with psychological support being an important pillar.

Even if the diagnosis already exists, regular check-ups should be carried out by a specialist. It is important that those affected can confidently turn to their doctor about all aspects of the disease. In this way, the treatment can be adapted to the changing needs of patients, but also to new findings from science and research.

“Targeted treatment by a specialist is essential.” says Priv.-Doz. dr medical Ina Hadshiew, specialist in dermatology, who also looks after Vitiligo patients in her practice. “It is important to use the right treatment option according to the current state of science and to accompany the patient, because adherence to therapy – even over a longer period of time – is an important factor for therapy success.”

About vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune skin disease associated with loss of pigment and visible as white patches on the skin. In the disease, the body’s own immune cells damage the pigment cells of the skin. Vitiligo is one of the most common pigmentation disorders with an estimated prevalence of between 0.5 and 2%. This corresponds to up to 150 million people affected worldwide.

About Incyte

Incyte is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. The company discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. For more information on Incyte, visit Incyte.com or follow @Incyte.

