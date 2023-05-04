World’s first vaccine against RS virus approved

British pharmaceutical giant GSK’s Arexvy vaccine to protect against respiratory diseases has been approved for adults over 60, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday. The authority spoke of an important achievement “to prevent a disease that can be life-threatening”.

RSV is a global pathogen that can cause severe respiratory disease. An infection can be particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with a weakened immune system, but also for newborns and infants.

Last winter in Germany, more newborns and infants than usual had to be treated in clinics for acute respiratory diseases. Experts suspect a catch-up effect after the corona pandemic, where comparatively few children came into contact with RSV. So far, the disease can only be treated symptomatically.

GSK’s vaccine is expected to be approved in the European Union soon. The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are also hoping for approval for the vaccines they have developed against RSV.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper