Wrong recipe against delivery bottlenecks | press portal

Today, the Federal Council comments on the ALBVVG. The Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI) supports the criticism of the federal states of the draft law: “The plans presented by the federal government describe the right goal, but are the wrong recipe for the massive delivery and supply difficulties with medicines,” says the BPI general manager dr Kai Joachimsen. “Unfortunately, individual measures taken with only about one percent of the patent-free preparations approved in Germany are not sufficient as an antidote to permanently solve the supply problems for the patients. It’s like trying to prevent impending multi-organ failure with painkillers.” The Minister of Health‘s approach was correct and the problem was finally recognized. According to the BPI, this tentative approach is no longer sufficient after years of worsening the supply situation.

“On the other hand, we need various effective measures that reduce the long-standing excessive cost pressure in the entire primary care and enable large investments in the location and in the security of supply. Six cents is the average amount that a manufacturer in the generic area earns per day therapy, while a moratorium without real compensation for inflation freezes prices at the level of 2009 and costs for energy, raw materials and preliminary products skyrocket.We already said that pharmaceutical companies cannot produce economically under such conditions in Germany before the word supply bottlenecks was even mentioned in the media appeared,” says Joachimsen. “Now politicians must act quickly and comprehensively.”

In agreement with the federal states, the BPI calls in particular for the location promotion in discount agreements not to be limited to antibiotics only: “There are also supply bottlenecks due to fewer providers with many other generic drug therapies such as oncologicals,” says Joachimsen. He refers to the BPI’s well-known “4-3-1 proposal” to adapt the discount agreements: “At least four suppliers should be in the market, three of whom receive surcharges and at least one of which produces in Europe be entirely exempt.” On the other hand, the BPI general manager does not consider additional storage or reporting obligations to be sensible: “No one has yet been able to explain to me how an extension of the existing regulations could improve the difficult delivery bottleneck situation and thus justify the additional effort. Now, in my opinion, only one helps quick combination therapy of price pressure reducers, location promoters and bureaucracy blockers.”

