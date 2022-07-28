The X Factor jury, Fedez, Ambra, Dargen D’Amico, Rkomi and the new presenter Francesca Michielin, are preparing for the next edition with intense training in the sports specialties they love (boxing, climbing, motor racing, billiards and muay thay). An unprecedented point of view, where we will discover, through the values ​​of these sports, their desires and expectations for the new season of # Xf2022

In music as in sport you need talent and a desire to reach the finish line, and the protagonists of X Factor 2022 once again confirm that they have plenty of them. The months that await them will be hard work, so for everyone a good workout is extremely necessary. Right from the start here is that tonight at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOWthe 4 new judges Fedez, Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico e Rkomi and the new host Francesca Michielin will show in X Factor 2022 Training Day – The arena of talent how they are training and preparing for the new edition of the Sky Original show produced by Fremantle, expected to start from 15 Septemberalways on Sky and NOW.

X Factor 2022, the countdown begins with… Noise! The teaser A "Training Day" that sees them engaged not on stage but in a decidedly more informal environment. Each of them will be struggling with the most loved or practiced sporting specialty: Fedez in the ring of a boxing training, Ambra climbing on a rock wall, Dargen in a billiard room, Rkomi in a muay thay gym and Francesca on a track, realizing his dream of being on board and driving a flaming racing car. Five different activities that will allow them to mix the values ​​of sport with those of music, held together by the main virtue that holds everyone and everything together, talent. And for the judges and presenter, between one training and another, X Factor 2022 Training Day – The gym of talent will be an opportunity to tell how they are preparing to face the stage of # XF2022, what they expect from the competition at the table and from the meeting with the boys, but also to make the very first predictions.

X Factor, all videos We will discover that Dargen and Fedez fear each other and that the best judge at the moment seems to be Rkomi for everyone, who, however, according to Francesca could also be a "wolf in sheep's clothing". Ambra is feared by her companions: for Dargen she is "complete", For Fedez it is"extroverted with a great desire to do and empathize with people". And she says she gets to # XF2022 «with all the things I've done on sight, in the sense that I want everything to be seen, as much as possible». Everyone dreads the experience of Fedez, who knows the X Factor rules well. But Francesca also knows what it means to be on that stage, and returning now in a (still) different guise – and super partes compared to the quartet of judges – she advises all artists who aspire to go on stage "to always be extremely concentrated, to govern the emotions aware that we are our emotions. On that stage, as artists, we must not be afraid of being fragile, because it is often these apparently negative emotions that protect us, but at the same time we must have fun because music is sharing and the X Factor stage is a moment of celebration.». The party will arrive from September 15th, the date of the official start of # XF2022: the stage awaits them, for the moment they can continue to train.