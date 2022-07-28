Torino

Identity, culture, entrepreneurship, excellence, infrastructures, but also determination, perseverance and a common vision: the future of the Canavese area passes through these characteristics and the desire to make the most of its peculiarities.

All this was discussed on Monday 25 in the Great Hall of the Polytechnic of Turin at the Lingotto, in the presence of the rector Guido Saracco, at the “Territori al futuro” event organized as part of the Canavese 2030 Think tank to take stock of the state of the six infrastructure projects that began 18 months ago.

Every six months Canavese 2030 organizes a moment of discussion to take stock with the working groups, institutions, businesses and citizens on Canavision, a 10-year implementation plan, conceived by Giuseppe Bergesio, CEO of Iren Energia and president of the Advisory Board Canavese 2030, which up to now consists of five transversal and interconnected projects. These are Identità del Canavese, Canavese Outdoor and Slow, the Biennial of Art and Architecture, Green Streets of Canavese and Canavese Digitale.

“The objective of this event is to report the steps already taken and those still to be taken to carry out clear and indispensable interventions in order to redesign the future of the Canavese area, in a space of representation in which this area is the junction between the metropolitan realities of Turin and Milan – explains in his speech the president of Canavese 2030 Fabrizio Gea. – To these five projects are added the six that concern the infrastructures of the future and are the key theme of this event: the light rail of the cities, the light rail of the Gran Paradiso, the Superstrada del Gran Paradiso, the Pedemontana dell’Acciaio , the Trenino Rosso delle Valli di Lanzo and, finally, broadband and 5G coverage throughout the Canavese area ».

Canavese 2030 wants to increase the attractiveness of the territory and the six additional projects aim exactly at this: «These proposals are synonymous with enhancement, accessibility, usability, sustainable growth of the territory, tourism, health, industry and job opportunities – continues Gea. – The six new projects represent for the future of the territory, the nodal points on which to intervene for the competitive positioning of the Canavese destination at national and international level. We have a territory that represents excellence from many points of view, from the industrial one with the steel chain to the enogastronomic one with about 700 fine artisan activities and numerous Masters of taste already registered. What is needed now is to wisely interconnect the various elements, with the collaboration of bodies and administrations in order to arrive at a better governance of the territory “.

The infrastructures, in fact, must lead to the growth of the Canavese area by supporting local activities: “Our companies, which are a flagship of Italian production, for example, must be put in conditions to work at their best – explains the president of Canavese. 2030. – For this reason the roads must be strengthened, with the section that connects the industrial and productive areas, but also the Internet connections, which must be effective to allow you to work peacefully, to be able to participate in an online meeting without the fear of losing the signal”.

The event was an opportunity to take stock of the situation also on the Canavese brand, under the study of the professors specialized in Design of the Turin Polytechnic Pier Paolo Peruccio and Fabio Guida: “Symbols and color palettes recall the distinctive elements of the territory, from Carnival of Ivrea in Talponia, from the morainic amphitheater to the Gran Paradiso Park – explain the professors. – Even the graphic sign, designed to adapt to different contexts, leads, through the holistic survey, to an in-depth analysis of the territory. The same type of writing, the Red hat, was modeled on a greater opening with a 45-degree cut of the C of Canavese, to give the sense of welcome that you want to convey to the users of the territory ».

At the six-monthly meeting of the Think tank, moderated by the journalist of the Sentinella del Canavese Vincenzo Iorio, there were not even a few financiers. Among these there is also the Crt Foundation, represented by Giovanni Quaglia, who showed his satisfaction with a well-structured design: «First you have to think, then plan and finally decide. Canavese 2030 is on the right path, it has very clear ideas for the future ». –