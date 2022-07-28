Ronaldo at Atletico Madrid is a complicated operation.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico. A deal capable of upsetting an entire city. Seeing the five-time Golden Ball, after all, a symbol of one of the most successful eras in the history of Real, in the rojibanca jersey would have a certain effect. The operation is not easy. Also because not only the majority of Colchoneros fans do not want him in the team but also the captain of Atletico, Koke, tends to snub him. His words, taken from AS, leave little room for interpretation.

Koke, at the end of the match against Numancia, expressed himself on the market. “We are picking up pace, collected excellent indications and the sensations ahead of the season are good. Atletico have great players and the possibility of using different tactical variations. It is up to the club to decide whether it is necessary to intervene further on the transfer market. This, in my opinion. , it’s a great squad. There are two players per position. ” In short, Ronaldo does not seem to be indispensable. “In this period you can hear a lot of voices coming from outside. I trust my teammates who are here. And we are not in a bad way. We have an attack made up of the best strikers from Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, France. They are. all great players. We don’t listen to voices that don’t concern us, we focus on the group that we are. “

Atletico must recover after a season below expectations. Koke trusts his companions. And also of the “new” arrivals. “Morata and Saul are two great players, they play for the national team, I don’t understand why they should leave the team and what are the reasons why there is no trust around them. The group has become estranged from the market rumors, we are projected on the challenge against the Getafe. We already have a great team. Undoubtedly it can be improved but in any case it has already shown that it can win. In the next season we will need above all consistency in performance. If we keep the spirit that accompanied the end of last year, we will get great satisfaction. we owe it to ourselves and to the fans because last season was not easy. “ See also Andrea Demontis Italian Under 18 champion of the auction

