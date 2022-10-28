Home Health Xavi Simons: “At Barça we only worked with the ball. With PSG there is a lot of gymnasium, you have to defend yourself”
Xavi Simons: "At Barça we only worked with the ball. With PSG there is a lot of gymnasium, you have to defend yourself"

Xavi Simons: "At Barça we only worked with the ball. With PSG there is a lot of gymnasium, you have to defend yourself"

Xavi Simons it took very little time to adapt to the Dutch reality. The performance of the 2003-born talent is truly exceptional: in 19 appearances he scored 10 goals and 4 assists, becoming the driver of PSV Eindhoven together with Gakpo. After the victory with Arsenal, the playmaker made some interesting statements about his past: “At Barça I never worked in the gym, you only work with the ball. When I went to PSG, I discovered that it was important to work in the gym. because during matches you have to defend yourself from contrasts. The French league is very physical, there are differences. “

