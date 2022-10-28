Home Technology Steam Pixel Hero Puzzle “McPixel 3” Officially Released on 11/14 | 4Gamers
Indie game developer Devolver Digital teamed up with Polish “mad game scientist” Sos Sosowski, the sequel to the critically acclaimed pixel-inspired puzzle game “McPixel”, “McPixel 3”, will hit PC, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch on November 14th. Xbox Series S|X.

“McPixel 3” has been dubbed “the strongest part of the trilogy (although the second part disappeared for mysterious reasons)” by Devolver Digital employees many times during internal testing, and the pixel hero McPixel will be involved in many new begins his crazy adventure in the events of , and needs to complete many tasks to save the world.

Players will take on the role of the pixel hero McPixel to save the world in unconventional but entertaining ways: like summoning a millionaire spider, eating barbecue meat in his pants, and beating a Tyrannosaurus Outer space, peeing on a sports car or kicking the Devolver Digital CMO hard Fork Parker The bottom kick — of course, it’s not just these forms of chaos!

A total of 100 mind-blowing levels, more than 900 hilarious scenes, nearly 1,500 interactive objects, more than 20 mini-games of different genres, 258,924,600 pixels, and can be played on your computer.

McPixel 3 will be released on November 14 on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S|X and other platforms.

