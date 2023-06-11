Xbox Games Showcase 2023, all the games and information of the remarkable Microsoft conference

Let’s find out by summarizing all the games and news from the Xbox Games Showcase .

For fans of the green X, but also for lovers of Bethesda RPGs, however, this is the show of the year. Will Microsoft be able to keep all expectations?

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, on the other hand, aim in one way or another at Xbox players only, albeit in the broader sense of the Microsoft ecosystem which includes PC, Series X | S and the cloud.

The Summer Game Fest was, at least on paper, the most promising event of this one summer of video games 2023 . It was mainly because it had no limits: PC, PlayStation, Nintendo, mobile, everything could be hosted, without limits of platforms, publishers or dimensions. Whether it was all on paper is another matter.

L’Xbox Games Showcase

Fable is shown again at the Xbox Games Showcase

It begins in a remarkable way with that Fable much talked about in recent weeks. It’s a role-playing game with apparently remarkable graphics, lots of freedom and a pinch of humor that never hurts. Then, surprise in the surprise, there will also be giants… or tiny beings?

Seamlessly transitions to a World Premiere, a game set in a parallel universe in which a skeleton plays guitar and sings. Meanwhile mice climb up his pants and a girl approaches. The whole thing seems to be animated with modeling clay. The girl looks for a mysterious creature, which appears behind her. Magic can’t be missing in South of Midnight, another game coming to Game Pass at launch.

The pace is infernal, another world premiere, this time of a Massive game. Ubisoft’s Star Wars game Massive! As always, drinking in space saloons, shootings and chases aboard speeders are mixed. There will be a good deal of exploration and many famous scenarios from the saga. Star Wars Outlaws will arrive in 2024.

Sarah Bond takes the stage to present the Xbox Games Showcase and announce that the show is going to be incredible. And given the beginning we don’t struggle to believe it…

The next game is by Thunder Lotus. Graphically it looks like Hades, but suddenly many other players appear with whom to face the missions and defeat the dozens of enemies. The coop will be up to 33 players in 33 Immortals.

Also PayDay 3 peeps at the Xbox Games Showcase. This is the sequel to the famous heist game series that returns with improved graphics and lots more action. The game will arrive on September 21 at launch on Game Pass.

Then comes the turn of Atlus with a project in Unreal Engine: it is the remake of Persona 3. Persona 3 Reload will arrive in 2024 and is designed to meet the standards set with the last chapters of the series.

Here comes Obsidian’s turn with what they -perhaps- do best: a fantasy open-world RPG, full of mystery, combat, magic and giant monsters. The style seems to be that of a Skyrum, even the graphic style to be honest, but the promises of epicness are all there. Avowed will arrive in 2024 and will be available on Game Pass.

Rare and Lucas Film present the new DLC of Sea of Thieves dedicated to The Legend of Monkey Island. The humour, the music and the situations of the legendary graphic adventure arrive in the cooperative game of Rare, which has now arrived to celebrate its luster. Everything will be available from July 20th.

Time for another Xbox Game Studios World Premiere: Asobo brings the next generation of flight simulators to the Xbox Games Showcase. You will be able to interact with water, move objects, rescue people, fertilize the fields. Lots of new features to make this incredible project even more complete.

Not just realism, Dune’s ornithopters are coming up too Flight Simulator.

Microsoft is not saving and now it’s the turn of Hellblade 2, the fascinating Norse adventure has all the characteristics that made it famous, such as the voices in Senua’s head, the fascinating setting and the oppressive tone, which delves into the psyche of the protagonist. The facial animations are once again incredible for a niche production, but definitely expected. Hellbalde 2 will arrive in 2024.

Decisive change of atmosphere, as we move on to Ryu Ga Gotoku, with the protagonist naked on the beach who suddenly wakes up in the United States. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth looks crazy as per tradition.

It’s time to Fallout 76, which comes with a nice musical trailer that tells what you can do in Bethesda’s MMO dedicated to Fallout. We will go to Atlantic City.

Capcom takes the stage with mysterious footage from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessa game full of Japanese monsters, fighting and magic.

Another first party game by Microsoft: Forza Motorsport. The series aims to revolutionize motorsport gaming with highly advanced graphics and realistic physics. All with a modern design and the sophistication needed to beat the competition. The game will arrive on October 10, also on Game Pass.

Bethesda returns to the stage with The Elder Scrolls Online and its next expansion, Necrom, arrives on June 20.

Blizzard makes an appearance with Overwatch 2 and the update arriving on August 10 that will introduce new adventures in the hero shooter. This is the long-awaited narrative mode of Overwatch 2, with new modes, abilities, co-op events, story missions and much more. Three new heroes will also make their debut.

Time for another world premiere, again from Atlus. Persona is a turn-based strategy variation of the famous series with, of course, a very particular touch to Persona, made up of combos and a lot of narrative. Persona 5 Tactics It will arrive on November 17th.

Here, finally, Starfield. The awaited space opera by Bethesda comes with a truly atmospheric film that shows many planets, space ships and stories, without considering the already very inspired music. We talk about artifacts that could upset humanity, we see clashes, factions and so much potential. Starfield will arrive on September 6, 2023.

No time to catch your breath before a new world premiere arrives. In the trailer we see a young man climbing a vertical wall with a strange being in his backpack. At the top of the wall is an abandoned village, somewhere between futuristic and backward. Developer Don’t nod has created a developed world along vertical walls where climbing will be important. There will be ways to explore faster and places to explore. Downstream is the name of this project.

Secret mode brings a stormy sea with an oil rig in the middle. Inside, one moves cautiously, because something is happening. Still Wakes the Deep will arrive in 2024.

The style of Dungeons of Hintemberg it’s completely different. It is a 3D exploration and combat game with very colorful graphics. It will arrive in 2024.

Back live with Keanu Reeves presenting Phantom Libertythe new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077. Together with Reeves there will be Idris Elba and together with the players they will have to save the president of the New United States in the maze of Dogtown, the new neighborhood that CD Projekt has created to set the expansion. The expansion will be available from September 26, 2023.

From one city to another: this time we’re talking about Cities Skyline 2, the new state-of-the-art city builder from Paradox. The game looks even more beautiful, deep and detailed than the first chapter, with dozens of different buildings and ways to customize the city. It will be available from October 24th.

It’s been a while since there was a world premiere of Atlus: here comes a new role-playing game from the beloved Japanese publisher. Metaphor ReFantazio will arrive in 2024.

Another World Premiere of Xbox Game Studios: the new game of Stoic, the authors of The Banner Saga. It is a game in which you have to explore to find the source of evil in coop. The atmospheres are very different from their first game, but Towerborn looks promising.

Another world premiere of Inxile: it is a Victorian-style city, with strong steampunk influences. The setting always remarkable, with some influence from Bioshock. Clockwork Revolution it will come… in due course.

Finally Phil Spencer arrives on stage to talk about the work of his studios, 11 products presented, plus many others arriving in the coming months both from first and third parties. Talking about Xbox Series X Spencer said that there are many more consoles around and then introduced a new colorway of Series S, black, with 1TB hard drive. the cost is 349 dollars and will be available from September 1st.

Like “One more Thing” there will be Starfield Direct, but we will talk about this in another article.

What do you think of this conference?