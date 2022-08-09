Home Health Xbox Series S releases more available memory for game development, and XSS will have the opportunity to gain performance improvements~
Since the launch of the next generation of home consoles, the Xbox Series S as an entry-level game console is an economical choice for many players when they can’t buy PS5 and XSX. That said, I still hope to improve.

According to The Verge’s report, Microsoft announced in its June Game Development Kit (GDK) yesterday that it will provide more memory resources for game developers to use. With about 2GB of memory left for the system’s XSS, squeezing out a few hundred MB of memory seems to be expected to bring performance improvements.

As can also be seen in Digital Foundry’s video, game developers said that the biggest problem in XSS game development, in fact, the biggest bottleneck is not the CPU or GPU, but the memory capacity.

As for the release of more memory for game developers to use this time, whether XSS can really provide players with a better gaming experience in the future, it seems that time will tell~

