Source title: 2022 Taiping Good Youth Football Carnival North Division opens 5 major women’s football teams and 3 major mentors to help out

From August 6th to 7th, the 2022 Chinese Football Association Women's Super League "Taiping Boys" Football Carnival North Division ended successfully. Nearly 600 groups of families competed fiercely in five cities: Shenyang, Qingdao, Shijiazhuang, Changchun and Harbin. Former international and Asian Cup champion Guo Yue, Henan Jianye women's football captain Lei Jiahui, Beijing women's football player He Xiangnan, Changchun Jiuyin Leasing women's football players Liu Jing and Zhao Yingying, and local striker Wang Wuri Gumula of the Women's Super League this season. Go to the various stadiums to cheer on the children. On August 6th, the Shenyang Mentoring Tournament was held in Li Tie No. 8 Football Park. The former women's football captain Han Duan and Changchun women's football player Liu Jing attended the event as mentors. In his speech, Han Duan expressed his gratitude to China Taiping for hosting the Taiping Good Youth Football Carnival for two consecutive years, which provided a stage for children who love football to realize their dreams. As a native of Liaoning, Han Duan is no stranger to Shenyang. In the 2007 International Women's Football Invitational Tournament, Han Duan helped the Chinese team win the championship in Shenyang with his outstanding performance. This time she revisited the old place, she took the parents and children of the audience into the time grocery store, reviewed the glorious past of the sonorous rose, and paid tribute to the "women's football spirit" that never gave up. Han Duan and Liu Jing also experienced an air-cushion football game, and invited lucky little players to come on stage for a ball game and 1V1 interactive game. On August 7th, the other four races in the North Division will be held simultaneously in Qingdao, Shijiazhuang, Changchun and Harbin. In the Qingdao Mentoring Competition, the most humorous and humorous football player on the entire network "Laosi Dong" and the senior ball commentator Luan Chen played tricks on the spot and performed the celebration after Ronaldo scored, making parents and children laugh constantly. Since 2020, China Taiping has exclusively named the Chinese Football Association Women's Super League & Women's League for three consecutive years, and has provided insurance protection of over 7.6 billion yuan to all the women's professional league players, coaches, work teams and youth training centers. In addition, China Taiping regularly organizes a variety of online and offline activities every year to further increase the promotion of the Women's Super League, such as the large-scale live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Women's Super League, holding caddies and other activities, and a 100-person viewing group. A total of 33 "Taiping Boys" were selected in the five competitions in the North Division. They not only won the women's football gift package prepared by China Taiping, but also took personal image photos on the spot. China Taiping will make a 100-meter giant image wall for 100 "Taiping Good Boys" in 16 cities, which will land at the finale of this season's Women's Super League. Next weekend, the six competitions in the South Division will be held one after another. Four mentorship competitions will be held in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Kunming respectively. The famous football commentator Han Qiaosheng, the former women's football international Zhao Lihong, the National Games skateboard champion Gao Qunxiang and other guests will be the main players. The trainer will share the football summer with the children. The city matches between Wuhan and Nanchang will also be carried out under the leadership of the women's superstars. Let us continue to pay attention to the 2022 Taiping Good Youth Football Carnival, and act together with China Taiping to cheer for the Women's Super League!

