The Ministry of Health has reported yet another report of the withdrawal of a batch of rice from a well-known brand

Anyone who has followed our site in the last month knows that in less than thirty days the Ministry of Health has reported four reports of the withdrawal from the market of batches of rice of different brands. Just today, the communication of the umpteenth withdrawal of various packs of this product, belonging to a particular batch, arrived. The reason is the same as last time: the excessive presence of triciclazolo. Tricyclazole is a fungicidewhich is used to combat rice pests such as brusone.

Coming quickly absorbed by plant tissue of the plant from which the food comes, protects it from the formation of parasites that would not allow the formation of rice grains to be consumed and destined for trade. Used for a long time, in recent years other fungicides have been preferred due to a decision by theEuropean Union. In 2017, in fact, with the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/983the maximum residual limit of Tricyclazole in rice has been significantly lowered, coming from 1 mg al kg a 0,1 mg al kg. According to some studies on the fungicide, harmful effects on human health are not excluded and may even be carcinogens.

Rice: all the information on the report reported by the Ministry of Health

We report below all the details on the latest report reported by the Ministry of Health. The withdrawn product is the Vialone Nano rice branded Prix. The name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Prix Quality S.p.A.. The manufacturer’s name is Curti Srl with sole shareholder. The plant is located in the province of Pavia, in Valle Lomellina, in via Stazione 113.

The expiry date – or minimum conservation term – is set at October 18, 2024. The weight of the sales unit is one kilogram. The production batch number is L 18/10/2024. The reason for the recall is the “possible presence of tricyclazole beyond the legal limits” Operators warn buyers of branded Vialone Nano rice packs Prix with the minimum conservation term set at 18 October 2024 not to consume the food and to return the packs to the point of sale where they were purchased. We look forward to further reports and updates on the lots withdrawn from the market, which will be published immediately.

