Comprehensive news: I wish the motherland a prosperous future and a bright future——Our personnel stationed abroad, overseas Chinese, and overseas students hold activities to celebrate the Spring Festival

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 23. Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency foreign correspondent reports: On the occasion of the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar, our staff stationed abroad, overseas Chinese, and overseas students held a series of colorful celebrations to share the Chinese Spring Festival with the local people. I wish you peace and joy, and wish the motherland prosperity and a bright future.

In the new spring, Yangon is sunny and sunny. The Yangon Duvina National Stadium, which was built and upgraded with Chinese aid, is filled with festive atmosphere inside and outside. On the 21st, the Chinese New Year Basketball Friendship Match and Chinese New Year Celebration in Myanmar was held here. On the square in front of the main entrance, the gate tower of “Splendid Chinatown” is majestic and auspicious, with jade rabbits on both sides to welcome the auspicious, and red lantern trails to welcome visitors from all over the world.

During the celebration, performances such as dragon and lion dances, martial arts and stilts won rounds of applause. The Chinese Zodiac Culture Exhibition presented by the Yangon China Cultural Center focuses on the cultural heritage of the Rabbit Zodiac. Calligraphers from the Myanmar Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Association wrote Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters on the spot. People from the two countries tasted Chinese food in Yangon Chinatown. The two friendly matches between the basketball team of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar and the champion team of this basketball game and former members of the Myanmar basketball team were wonderful, showing their level and style.

Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the Myanmar National Management Committee, said that the friendly exchanges between Myanmar and China have a long history and the Pauk-Phaw friendship is profound. China is an important neighbor and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Myanmar, and Myanmar cherishes its relationship with China very much. On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, I would like to send my best wishes to overseas Chinese in Myanmar, all Chinese people, and overseas Chinese from all over the world. Chen Hai, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar, said that China is willing to work with Myanmar to continue to inherit Pauk-Phaw friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and continue to promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future to better benefit the two peoples.

The “2023 All-Japan Overseas Chinese Spring Festival Gala” hosted by the All-Japan Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations was held in Tokyo a few days ago. The party kicked off with the “Spring Festival Overture” played by the multi-element orchestra, the Northeast Yangko “Happy New Year”, the Beijing opera excerpt “Journey to the West”, erhu, pipa and matouqin performances appeared on the stage one by one, and the combination of calligraphy and dance ” Ink Dance Charm · Chinese Dream” tells the Chinese dream of the Chinese compatriots with strong writing skills and vigorous dancing postures. The singer sang “My Motherland and Me” with passion… The performance on the stage was wonderful, and the applause from the audience lasted for a long time.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda spoke highly of the important role played by the overseas Chinese in Japan to the economic development of Japan. He looked forward to the continued efforts of the overseas Chinese in Japan in the new year, and also wished the steady development of Japan-China relations. He Naihe, president of the All Japan Federation of Overseas Chinese Associations, said that overseas Chinese will work together to support domestic construction and share the same fate with the motherland.

The United Nations China Book Association recently held an offline Spring Festival Gala at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The choir composed of UN staff and their families performed the touching chorus “My Chinese Heart”, and dance lovers presented the graceful Tibetan dance “Gesangla”, piano music “Water Grass Dance” and “Pinghu Autumn Moon”, Songs “I Love You, China” and “My Sun”, dance “Throwing Purse”, fan dance “Blowing Dreams to Xizhou” and excerpts from the modern Peking opera “Red Lantern” won rounds of applause.

On the eve of the Spring Festival, activities such as the Spring Festival Gala, night market, and lighting are held in the UK in turn. In the 11th British Spring Festival Gala and Children’s Spring Festival Gala, elementary school students dressed in red annual uniforms and dressed as little rabbits bounced and jumped in the center of the stage, instantly igniting the festive atmosphere; from Oxford University, Cambridge University, London School of Economics and Political Science, etc. Students from colleges and universities appeared on the stage dressed in improved opera costumes, showing the demeanor of Chinese female college students with graceful dances and bright smiles. At the Spring Festival Gala for Chinese Students Studying Abroad in the UK, the versatile Chinese students studying in the UK gave a high-quality performance to the audience. The performances include both heart-pounding band singing and opera performances showing traditional Chinese culture; there are amazing magic tricks and talk shows that make people laugh. Wang Mingchu, vice-chairman of the British Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said that the Spring Festival Gala for overseas students is not only a time for students to gather together, but also a big stage for introducing Chinese culture to the British.

Overseas Chinese in Greece welcomed the arrival of the Chinese Lunar New Year with gala parties and concerts. At the gala, there were brilliant songs, dances, magic and other programs. Videos such as “Happy New Year in Hometown Dialect” and “Exciting Moments” showed the development of China-Greece friendship and the life of Chinese overseas Chinese in Greece. The concert, jointly performed by young Chinese and Greek musicians, used music as a medium to bridge the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, showed the beauty of harmony between the two ancient civilizations, and promoted the exchanges and connections between Chinese and Greek musicians.

The Spring Festival Gala hosted by the Chinese Association of Students and Scholars in the Netherlands is divided into three chapters: New Expectations for Youth, Chinese New Year, and World Reunion. There are wonderful programs such as songs, dances, folk music, Western music, and magic. 8,000 spectators presented an audio-visual feast. In his speech, Tan Jian, the Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands, encouraged the students studying in the Netherlands to cultivate their patriotism, strengthen their ideals and beliefs, achieve success in their studies, make full use of the opportunity to study abroad, and strive to grow into a pillar of strength, and serve as a bridge and bond for China-Netherlands relations .

At the Chinese New Year Gala for Overseas Chinese in Cyprus, all the teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cyprus, the local overseas Chinese and the Cypriot people performed wonderful programs on the same stage. “Happy New Year” sung in Chinese, Greek and other languages, excerpts of Kunqu opera “Peony Pavilion”, Tai Chi fan “Kung Fu”, piano piece “Gilia Village” and others won rounds of applause. The Chinese folk song “Kangding Love Song” brought the atmosphere to a climax. Shatu Koivu, head of the peacekeeping police of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), said: “The performance allowed us to appreciate the richness and variety of Chinese culture, and the Chinese tea is also delicious. Friends celebrate Chinese New Year here and have a great night together.”

At the 2023 Spring Festival Gala of the Confucius Institute at the University of Latvia, teachers and students of the Confucius Institute and Chinese martial arts enthusiasts jointly presented colorful performances. In his speech, Valdis Segrinsh, vice president of the University of Latvia, expressed the hope that everyone will be more agile in the new year and successfully achieve their goals.

The 9th Overseas Chinese Spring Festival Gala in the United Arab Emirates was held at the Dubai Opera House a few days ago. The performance climaxed one after another, and there was warm applause in the theater from time to time. The ensemble of national musical instruments in “Spring Festival Overture” made the audience feel the strong flavor of the Chinese New Year; the song “The Direction of the Heart” and the dance “Love in the Yellow River” expressed the innocent hearts of overseas Chinese sons and daughters who care about the motherland; the dance “Tang Palace Banquet” “Only This Green” and the song “Rolling Bead Curtain·Ode to Pear Blossoms” showed the profound heritage and profoundness of Chinese culture.