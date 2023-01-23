“We don’t know what could happen or who did those graffiti, but we are afraid here in the town (…) only the police are there and little is seen of the Army,” was the story of a resident of the Aguas Blancas township, south Valledupar, where on the morning of this Monday, February 23, different houses and sectors woke up with messages alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC.

The same thing happened on the road that leads to the village of Azúcar Buena, and in the municipalities of Bosconia, El Paso, Astrea, Codazzi, Chimila in El Copey and in San Alberto.

The commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, stated that the situation is being addressed with all the units with precautionary measures corresponding to the issue, taking into account that sometimes explosive devices are also installed.

He also indicated that they do not have specific or individual complaints to a person, fortunately, but “we remain vigilant with the Prosecutor’s Office, CTI and Sijín to initiate an investigation into threats. We are attentive with all the units and hand in hand with the communities for any requirement that is made,” said the officer.

He added that for Tuesday, January 24, a security council is planned in Valledupar and surely another at the departmental level.

It should be noted that the communities have not indicated who could carry out these acts of vandalism since they acted in the early hours of the morning and when they went out to their daily tasks they found the messages. Apparently, it was a planned issue by these groups, the authorities indicated.

