«Ylenia? I thought she had become a shaman »

Romina Power and the son Yari Carrisi Power a Verissimo in Silvia Toffanin’s studio. The only son of Al Bano and Romina had never been to Mediaset studios: he has just turned 50, but still in the family they call him “Peter Pan”. «It’s only the cells that go on, the spirit has no age». Mom and son live in the same house in Puglia. “It’s actually a village, not a home.” Until recently everyone lived on their own, Yari always traveling and Romina in America. «In Puglia there are all eras and cultures».

If she could relive a day of her life, Romina would choose a moment lived with her children. «My mother taught me, music and the love of nature». She gave up everything to be close to her children but leaving them free with the only limit being that of creativity. The only fixed point that she has never stopped looking for are Ylenia’s eyes. “I have really beautiful children. I always put them first, when we went on long tours I taught them».

Yari followed his parents the longest, traveling with them while they traveled the world to work. «We always traveled, we set up the stage, then there was the concert. Al Bano was unstoppable and a stage artist. Mum was a great inspiration on these trips and she played me early 60s-70s music. They were gypsy tours». She doesn’t miss those moments Romina because she loves to live in the present. «Lately, when I moved house, my life returned to me».

The memory returns to Ylenia. The beautiful daughter of Albano Carrisi and Romina Power inexplicably disappeared in 1994 and still today the event is shrouded in mystery and suffering. «She was my mirror – Yari remembers her like this – she wanted to explore, she had great courage. It was difficult because I not only lost a sister but also a role model. I have lost my lighthouse.’ Yari was in South America that Christmas of ’93 he heard her on the phone but he didn’t tell her anything because she wanted to surprise her. “I did everything to reach her but when I arrived she was gone”. They didn’t meet by accident. “I didn’t believe in the police story. She was a bit careless, they took everything lightly». But Romina has a much heavier version: «I don’t believe in the police and I don’t think they are careless too many girls disappear in that city to be a fatality.

Romina talks about it in the present, Yari in the past. “There are many girls who disappear for years and then find.” Yari recounts «for many years when they told me that someone was dead I thought that the relatives were lucky to know that that person was dead. we don’t know anything about Ylenia». Since that day in 1994, the theories on the disappearance of Ylenia Carrisi have overlapped one after the other, without ever reaching a definitive point.

Yari is the second of Albano and Romina’s children, everything has changed since the disappearance of Ylenia Carrisi. «The media used us and accused us of non-existent things. A big circus. now I am anesthetized to pain. In the early years I thought she was making an incredible journey, I thought she might have become a shaman ». But the other part of the coin together with the pain is that constant sense of closeness that Ylenia has left in Yari. After all that pain Yari went to India to find peace and he succeeded.

