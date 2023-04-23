Private leasing under 100 euros: The 3 cheapest leasing deals

As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders.
Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. In our leasing calculator, we discovered three cheap leasing offers for private individuals that cost less than 100.00 euros per month.
Below: Deals for the Fiat Panda Cross*the Seat Arona* and the Toyota Aygo X*. We have put together details of the offers for you here.
Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.
Private leasing deal under 100 euros per month
So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have searched our practical leasing calculator for cheap deals. And indeed: We discovered three private leasing deals that cost less than 100.00 euros a month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can prepare yourself for these bargains:
The leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda City Cross
|Target group:
|Commercial and private leasing
|Duration:
|24 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 88.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|999,00 Euro
|list price:
|14.490,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,61
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|69 PS (51 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|164 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 112 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more
|Color:
|schwarz
|Delivery time:
|immediately available
The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona
|Target group:
|Private leasing (only with loyalty)
|Duration:
|twelve months
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 98.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|890,00 Euro
|list price:
|27.885,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,35
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|190 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 114 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more
|Color:
|freely selectable
|Delivery time:
|about eight months
The leasing conditions for the Toyota Aygo X
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|from 99.00 euros
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|1199,00 Euro
|list price:
|15.890,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,62
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|72 PS (53 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|158 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 4.3 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 108 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Multifunction steering wheel, lane departure warning system, air conditioning and more
|Color:
|white
|Delivery time:
|around vier Monate