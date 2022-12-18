What are the yoghurts to avoid in order not to risk health problems? Consumers should not underestimate the products they place in their shopping cart.

Grocery shopping is not as simple as it may seem. You need to pay close attention.

Consumers are divided in two categories, those who do the shopping almost daily basis to buy what they need on a day-to-day basis and those who go to the supermarket once a week or every ten days by “filling up”. Regardless of belonging to one of the two groups, when you go around the shelves it will be necessary pay close attention to the choices made. First of all, it will be necessary to stay away from products that should have been withdrawn from the market as a precaution due to some contamination. Then you will need to pay attention at the price and quality which are not always connected. Precisely with reference to quality, a related problem arises allo yogurt. Let’s talk about a considered food very healthy for the organism but which could reserve to love surprises.

Yogurts are not what they seem

A study has revealed that yoghurts contain bitter surprises despite the problem itself in the sweetness of the products. Indeed, it would seem that the amount of sugar present in so many brands may result Health problems. Plus calcium, protein and probiotics – absolutely positive for the body – most yoghurts contain too much sugar.

Consumers ignoring this possibility tend not to check the nutrition label and that is wrong. It will be just the label to reveal any exaggerated dosages of sugar. The attention must concern each type of product. For childrennatural, Greek, to drink, flavored, at the fruit. The consequences of a continuous intake are childhood obesity, caries development, diabetes.

What are the suitable values

A yogurt can be considered a low sugar content when the sugar value present is 5 grams per 100 grams of yogurt. The best in this regard are natural ones and Greek yogurt. The other types, on the other hand, usually contain between 10.8 and 13.1 grams of sugar per 100 grams of products arriving to 16.4 grams per i dessert-yogurt. An excessive amount which sadly affects most of the 900 brands analyzed by the School of Food Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Leeds. Only 9% were found to be low in sugar.

That means before placing an item in your shopping cart it is good to read the label nutritional information and check the content to avoid having health problems.