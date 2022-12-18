Home News Feltre turns the spotlight on the precious post-Byzantine cross
Feltre dedicates an exhibition by the artist Gianantonio Cecchin and a project to enhance the post-Byzantine cross meticulously carved in boxwood which, in just over two spans in height, narrates the evangelical scenes with almost five hundred characters. The cross probably carved by an Orthodox monk of Mount Athos dates back to 1542 but until the 1960s it was believed to be a thousand years older. Cecchin will reproduce the scenes in three panels of four meters in length that will decorate the chapter house of the co-cathedral of Feltre, where it was kept for a long time after the suppression of the convent of Santo Spirito which stood in the area of ​​the current monumental cemetery . At the oratory of the Annunziata, next to the co-cathedral, the first cycle of etchings by Cecchin is on display

