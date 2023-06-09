“You asked for 600,000 euros for the club, leaving debts to me”

louis salt in the last few hours he has broken his silence on his extended absence from the podcast Wild Mosswhich led with Fedez. And he did it with a video posted on the podcast’s YouTube channel: “Hopefully he doesn’t take it down, because it’s also my channel, for now,” Luis underlined. The main reason, according to the creator, would have been the protagonism of Fedez. Therefore, the question of the break between the two continues to hold the court and for this reason, Fedez in his latest Instagram stories, he chose to reply and have his say about this situation by responding in kind to Luis’s words. Let’s see what she said in detail.

«I tried in every way to avoid this useless theater – Fedez underlined in his Instagram stories -. The video where I explained Luis’s absence wasn’t aiming to spit shit unlike the video of him he did towards me. And so now I find myself forced to explain the tale of the egocentric who exploits poor Luis. If this sense of oppression you had towards me had been latent for so long, why did you decide to found a company with me two weeks before leaving, asking me for 600,000 euros for a company that isn’t even worth half of this money? But let’s pretend you’re the victim and I’m the perpetrator: “Luis we are grown-up people”, when you have a company you can’t go away by breaking the toy and slamming the door because “oh my God I’m bored”».

Then, he added: «Since you stopped doing the podcast you stopped paying salaries to people who are not multimillionaires like you. You stopped paying your rent, you left me owed, and you still make money off views without doing shit. So even if you had every reason to leave, we don’t behave like you did because we honor our commitments above all in respect of the people who work and live solely and exclusively thanks to our work but above all we give answers to the public. You don’t stop your partner from giving answers simply because you want to leverage the pressure.”

Fedez e louis salt: the break

«Since you have freedom of expression and as you say “the podcast is still yours” you have rights and duties that unfortunately you are not respecting – continued Fedez -. I am willing to accept my faults and my responsibilities and what I hope is that there is the same will on the other side. Then, just a small note to clarify the company’s money issue.

Then, he concluded: «Like all companies there was an initial capital that we both put in, but the money, as in all companies, ends. We held the assembly where we asked to increase the capital to pay rents and salaries but we were denied and as a result I am paying salaries and rents».

