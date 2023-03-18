Toontown is BACK and we’re excited to explore the reimagined land!

Toontown closed back in 2022 for a complete reimagining including the addition of new rides, new dining spots, and new experiences. We got to enter the land early to check out the changes and that includes meeting a brand new character at the Disney parks!

Although Pete is not a new Disney character (he’s actually older than Mickey Mouse) he has never made an appearance in a Disney park — until now!

While we were attending the media preview for Toontown, we got to say “hello” to Pete and welcome him to Disneyland!

Despite the fact that Pete was a Disney villain, he joins Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Clarabelle. Cast Members told us that the characters would be roaming around the land, so keep an eye out for them when you visit!

We’ll continue to bring you updates on the latest Disneyland changes, so stay tuned to AllEars!

Disney’s Toontown Looks DIFFERENT — Go Inside With Us!

Are you visiting Disneyland anytime soon? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: We were invited by Disneyland to attend a media event for Toontown. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.