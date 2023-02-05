There is SO much going on in Disneyland right now.

Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration just began, which means many new souvenirs and experiences. Plus, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened as well. If you’re hoping to visit to experience the excitement but don’t have a trip planned, now there’s a way you can win a FREE Disneyland trip!

Through the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Movie Insiders Contest, one grand prize winner will win a trip to Disneyland Resort for themselves and up to 3 guests.

The group of 4 will receive roundtrip coach airfare, ground transportation, and hotel accommodations at a Disneyland hotel. The guests will also receive four 4-day tickets with park hopper and Genie+. They’ll also receive one $300 Disney gift card and an 8-hour VIP Resort Tour Guide on one day of the trip.

This will give you a chance to ride Disneyland’s newest ride as well as experience all the 100th Anniversary has to offer. So don’t miss your chance to enter!

