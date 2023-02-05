Home Health You Can Win A FREE Trip to Disneyland – Here’s How!
You Can Win A FREE Trip to Disneyland – Here’s How!

There is SO much going on in Disneyland right now.

It’s Disney’s 100th Anniversary!

Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration just began, which means many new souvenirs and experiences. Plus, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened as well. If you’re hoping to visit to experience the excitement but don’t have a trip planned, now there’s a way you can win a FREE Disneyland trip!

Through the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Movie Insiders Contest, one grand prize winner will win a trip to Disneyland Resort for themselves and up to 3 guests.

©Disney

The group of 4 will receive roundtrip coach airfare, ground transportation, and hotel accommodations at a Disneyland hotel. The guests will also receive four 4-day tickets with park hopper and Genie+. They’ll also receive one $300 Disney gift card and an 8-hour VIP Resort Tour Guide on one day of the trip.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

This will give you a chance to ride Disneyland’s newest ride as well as experience all the 100th Anniversary has to offer. So don’t miss your chance to enter!

Enter the contest here!

Looking to have the perfect day in Disneyland yourself? Take a look at Emma and Quincy’s perfect day on our YouTube channel, and stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

See all of Disneyland’s 100th Anniversary decorations here!

Read More About the Disney 100 Years of Wonder 100th Anniversary Celebration!

What would you do if you won this trip? Tell us in the comments!

