Blizzard recently shared the development status of “Diablo IV”. In short, although the game is sure to have an in-app purchase store and a paid pass, the role of the two is only to change the shape and will not affect the gameplay. It is impossible to win with money in the game, you can only improve your strength through continuous play.

According to the official plan, the first season of Diablo IV will start soon after the release. Blizzard will set up a dedicated team, and strive to launch four seasons each year, each season will be joined by new features, series characters, enemies, legendary items, etc. Diablo IV’s season will be based on Diablo III, and at the beginning of the new season, players will need to create new characters to “experience new season features and content and level up with other players.” All characters from previous seasons will be moved to The Eternal Realm, but you can continue to play, level up, and treasure.

Under this arrangement, Diablo IV players will have to buy fewer Season Passes than Diablo: Immortal. The pass will be divided into two types: free and paid. The former can bring “season bonuses” to speed up the player’s game progress during the season, and this bonus cannot be bought with money. The paid pass can only be used to unlock paid skin rewards and exchange for the currency required to purchase skins in the mall, neither of which will affect the gameplay of this game.

“Everything you can buy in the mall has no direct or indirect game advantage. Many items may look like powerful gear, but in fact they don’t change the value in the game.” Product Director Kegan Clark Saying so, “The mall just gives you more choices, the purpose is not to make you stronger by spending money.”

Like Diablo III, Diablo IV also introduces Season Journeys. Players will need to explore San Huary again, completing each chapter of the season journey and earning rewards. Season Journeys are free to play for all players, and after completing journey objectives, they will also earn progress on the Season Pass. Blizzard promises to “regularly add challenges on the highest difficulty” for players to complete in future season journeys to prove their prowess and earn unique skin rewards.

In the face of players’ accusations of the payment mechanism of “Diablo: Immortal”, Blizzard is obviously unwilling to repeat the same mistakes in the more representative “Diablo IV”. At least so far, the development direction of this game should still satisfy players.