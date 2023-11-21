New Study Reveals The Truth About Training Frequency and Staying Fit

If you’ve been told that you need to train consistently to stay fit, recent scientific research may prove otherwise. A study published on Jama Network and reported by the scientific journal Focus has revealed some surprising results about the real secret to maintaining a lean and toned physique.

The study, which involved 90,000 participants wearing a heart rate measuring device for a week, found that the frequency of physical activity may not be as important as previously believed. Whether participants did physical activity several times a week or only on weekends, the results were the same. The key, it seems, is completing approximately 150 minutes of exercises that set the metabolism in motion and increase daily calorie expenditure.

This means that individuals can stay healthy and maintain a toned physique without the need for daily intensive training or exhausting workout sessions. The 150 minutes of physical exercise can also contribute to preserving heart health, making it possible to stay fit without the pressure of a rigorous training schedule.

The findings of this study debunk the belief that extensive training is the only way to achieve a lean and toned body. With just 150 minutes of suitable exercises, individuals can effectively maintain their fitness and avoid weight gain.

So, if you’ve been struggling to find time to train every day, rest assured that consistent physical activity is the real secret to staying in perfect shape.

