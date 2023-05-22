You often hear about it but what is the ketogenic diet really?

What is the ketogenic diet and what you need to eat and not eat to follow it. But above all, how it is applied and why it is not considered for everyone.

What is the Ketogenic Diet? Certainly in more than one circumstance we have heard this name, which often sees more than one celebrity talking about it on their respective social profiles. To find out more, we could obviously ask a dietician or nutritionist for more information.

There is no better figure in this regard. But here we will still give some equally important indications to understand more about this specific power supply scheme. The same includes the proteins that we can extrapolate from meat, fish, eggs and aged cheeses. Then the fibers that are contained in vegetables above all, and the good fats present in olive oil and dried fruit. Here is a summary of what the ketogenic diet is. Which for the rest does not include sugars of any kind, both the natural ones of the fruit and the treated ones. But there are also other things that are not allowed in this diet.

What is the ketogenic diet and what not to eat?

Even fatty cheeses and cereals should not be taken. For the rest, it can be understood that the ketogenic diet is also based on the reduction of carbohydrates. Which makes it a decidedly delicate type of diet. In fact, carbohydrates are essential for our well-being and represent the gasoline of the human body.

In fact, carbohydrates are transformed into the energy we need. For this, however, it is always necessary to assume a minimum daily quantity of carbohydrates. With the keto diet (whose main features are these) the body is pushed to replace them with excess fat. This leads to a rapid weight loss that does not affect the good health of the muscle tissues. But not all that glitters is gold. This process is not easy at all and an iron will is needed to be able to proceed with a ketogenic path. Which is characterized by a precise schematization on what to eat and what not.



In favor of this type of diet are the improvements that the metabolism can achieve even in the short term. In this way we will no longer feel tired, and a metabolism that works at its best favors the slimming process. In addition to these summary indications, a large one must be added water intakewhich is equal to at least two liters per day. The right times for which to be able to follow this diet will have to be indicated by a certified expert. Also because they can vary from person to person, based on our physical characteristics.

