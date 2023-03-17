Specialist dentist for oral surgery Dr. Viktoria Kipfmüller from Mainz explains if and when wisdom teeth need to be removed.

Wisdom teeth are a remnant of evolution and are no longer necessary for us humans today. However, four wisdom teeth are still usually created, each as the last tooth in the jaw. There is often no room for a breakthrough because our jaws have become narrower and narrower in the course of evolution

If a wisdom tooth has enough space, is growing regularly and remains pain-free, there is no reason to remove it. However, this is rarely the case.

— Reasons for wisdom tooth removal

Sometimes wisdom teeth only partially erupt, or not at all. Due to lack of space, a wisdom tooth can grow crooked and then crowd other teeth, causing them to also grow crooked or misaligned.

If a wisdom tooth has broken through, it often happens that it is irregularly shaped and can hardly be used for chewing.

For many people, wisdom teeth do not cause any problems, but they are real troublemakers. They are so close to neighboring teeth that there are problems with brushing. Precisely because the toothbrush has difficulty reaching the rear edge of the oral cavity, wisdom teeth are difficult to care for due to their unfavorable positioning and are therefore more susceptible to caries and thus also a cause of gingivitis.

Wisdom tooth removal is necessary when such pathological changes occur in the environment, ie in the bones, neighboring teeth and gums.

However, sometimes it is also necessary to remove wisdom teeth without any problems or discomfort already present. Especially when the success of a tooth misalignment correction is endangered by the eruption of the wisdom teeth.

— Wisdom tooth removal – the right time

The surgical removal of wisdom teeth should be carried out in a phase when the surgical effort and the resulting possible complications – usually at a young age – are lower. Extraction in the second decade of life is usually advisable.

— Careful planning and gentle treatment

An X-ray image provides information about the exact position of the wisdom teeth. It can also be used to identify whether neighboring teeth have already been damaged. Of course, attention is paid to a painless procedure. A detailed consultation and surgical planning is a matter of course. The removal of wisdom teeth is one of the most common oral surgical measures that we carry out in our dental practice under local anesthesia. At Zahnpoint Mainz, practice for dental health in the Mainz market buildings, Dr. Kipfmüller, specialist dentist for oral surgery, on the advantages and disadvantages of removing a wisdom tooth.

More information on the website at:

Dental health practice Dr. A. and D. Kuroszczyk in the market buildings in Mainz offers you the entire range of modern dentistry services. Together with the certified main areas of activity in implantology and periodontology, all possibilities for oral health are open with individual prophylaxis and the specialist field of oral surgery. The dentists rely on transparent advice and gentle, high-quality dental treatment so that patients can smile in every situation – with beautiful and well-groomed teeth.

