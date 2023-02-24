It’s no secret that exercise is essential to maintaining good health, particularly as we age. But not all physical activities are created equal, and some may be more suitable for over-60s than others. According to a recent study by the Institute of Biomedicine/Sport and Exercise Medicine at the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, the best physical activities for those over 60 are 3. And one of them seems to be more effective than the other two…

Over 60s the best physical activities — Scientists from Finland have compared the effects on heart health of a batch of golf a 18 beech con 6 km of nordic walking e 6km walk among 25 healthy individuals aged 65 and older, finding that while all 3 aerobic activities had a positive effect on the heart, golf offered the greatest amount of physical and mental health benefits.

because golf is good for over 60s. — Golf is a lower physical intensity exercise than Nordic walking and walking, but an 18-hole game lasts about 4 hours and players can walk up to 10 km between one hole and another. As a result they burn more calories, and this has a greater effect on cholesterol and blood sugar levels. "Playing golf is a suitable healthy exercise and can be recommended for healthy older adults as a means of preventing cardiovascular disease and improving health for those who already suffer from heart disease," explains Julia Kettinen, lead author of the study.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicinereceived the endorsement from Andrew Murray, co-director of the Edinburgh Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Network in Scotland and chief medical officer of the European Tour and Ryder Cup-Europe golf tournaments, who confirms “what this study shows is that golf it is even more beneficial than activities such as walking or Nordic walking”.

Not only. In addition to the physical health benefits, golf also appears to have a positive impact on mental health and well-being: just one game can help over 60s reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood and cognitive function. Furthermore, golf is a “social” sport, allowing seniors to connect with others, reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Does golf involve risks? — Despite its many benefits, golf is not without its risks. In any case, the authors of the study believe that those who choose to practice it, especially in old age, should take precautions to prevent injury and avoid overexertion. This means warming up properly before playing and using correct techniques and proper clubs and shoes.