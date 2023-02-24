Clemens Millauer missed the final qualification in slopestyle at the World Championships in Bakuriani. The ÖSV snowboarder only came up with a best performance of 27.13 points after falling in both rounds on Friday, 16 are involved in the decision. Anna Gasser’s qualification is scheduled for Sunday.

“After the little training and then bad training, the mindset was not so positive,” said Millauer. In the first run he slightly over-rotated, in the second under-rotated. “It’s the state of the day, or a bit more wind, you’re often not in control of yourself.”