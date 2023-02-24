The free game that Epic Games gave away this week is the well-received space exploration indie game “Duskers” launched by Misfits Attic in 2016. This game has received excellent reviews on Steam. Claim your game forever.

“Duskers” is a Rogue-like exploration game. The player plays the role of a drone operator who salvages scrap metal in space, collects materials and usable fuel in abandoned spaceships, and the main gameplay is to operate 4 drones to send Control commands to explore the ship. However, not every ship is safe. Players may encounter unknown alien creatures, and must use drones to resolve these dangers…

The limited-time free period of “Duskers” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until 00:00 on March 3, 2023, and it can be kept permanently after claiming.

Duskers | Get it and download it now for free on the Epic Games Store