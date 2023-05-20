Home » Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, new avatars exclusively for Switch Online subscribers
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, new avatars exclusively for Switch Online subscribers

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, new avatars exclusively for Switch Online subscribers

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack can enjoy a small themed “gift”. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: a set of avatar based on characters from Nintendo’s opus for use with your Switch profile. This is precisely the second wave of gifts: the first was made available last week, but now they are no longer available.

This second wave of avatars for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch will be available until May 25, 2023. If you are a Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package subscriber, we therefore advise you to claim this prize immediately and make it yours forever. It is also the last wave, at least in the short term.

As always, you need to spend i to get these rewards Platinum points (not to be confused with Gold points, which are used for discounts on the Store). Prices range from 5 to 10 points. Platinum Points can be obtained by completing missions related to the My Nintendo service. You can see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom avatars below.

Gli avatar di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As always, it is possible that these avatars will be available again in the future, but it is not common for this to happen. If you are interested, you should not miss the opportunity.

Finally, we leave you with our complete guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that is constantly updated.

