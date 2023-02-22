Updated: February 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM

The second wave of attacking young people? Students in Beijing have concentrated fever, and many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin, and Zhejiang have urgently suspended classes! East China Normal University issued seven obituaries. The 52-year-old specially-appointed professor died of illness. The director of the Panjin Education Bureau in Liaoning died suddenly, and the cause of death was speculated. (Cartooned by NTDTV)