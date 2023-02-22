Home News 【Evening News】Students in Beijing concentrated on fever, many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang suspended classes | Obituary | Jixi County
【Evening News】Students in Beijing concentrated on fever, many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang suspended classes | Obituary | Jixi County

【Evening News】Students in Beijing concentrated on fever, many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang suspended classes | Obituary | Jixi County

The second wave of attacking young people? Students in Beijing have concentrated fever, and many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin, and Zhejiang have urgently suspended classes! East China Normal University issued seven obituaries. The 52-year-old specially-appointed professor died of illness. The director of the Panjin Education Bureau in Liaoning died suddenly, and the cause of death was speculated. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, February 22, 2023](New Tang Dynasty Evening News, full version on February 21) The second wave of attacking young people? Students in Beijing have concentrated fever, and many schools in Shanghai, Tianjin, and Zhejiang have urgently suspended classes! East China Normal University issued seven obituaries, and a 52-year-old specially-appointed professor died of illness; the director of the Panjin Education Bureau in Liaoning passed away suddenly, and the cause of death caused speculation; , The scene was densely covered with smoke.

Reposted from NTDTV[Evening News]Full version on February 21

