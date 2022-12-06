[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 05, 2022]The CCP’s extreme epidemic control has triggered a “blank paper revolution.” A few days ago, Xi Jinping rarely talked about this protest movement, saying that it was caused by the epidemic. According to outside analysis, under the anger of the people, the CCP authorities will relax relevant policies, but neither the people’s resistance nor the CCP’s persecution will stop.

On December 1, European Council President Charles Michel, who was visiting Beijing, held talks with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. The two sides talked about the massive protests that broke out across China. Michel emphasized to Xi Jinping that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right, which is recorded in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and national institutions.

According to the South China Morning Post, EU officials involved in the talks revealed that Xi Jinping said that the reason for the protests was that the people were frustrated with the epidemic in the past three years, and the main crowd of the protests were students and teenagers.

Xi Jinping also mentioned that the virus currently circulating in China is mainly the Omicron variant, which has a lower fatality rate than the previously prevalent Delta variant (Delta).

EU officials believe that this indicates that Xi Jinping is about to relax the blockade measures.

Lan Shu, a current affairs commentator in the United States: “It is estimated that the CCP will gradually reduce the zero-clearing policy. It cannot be implemented in one day. It will be gradually reduced, but how it will be reduced, we need to observe. We don’t know what they will do internally Such a decision. But the sign is very clear.”

Mr. Wang, a Shanghai citizen: “This virus will never be eradicated. It is impossible. Flies and mosquitoes can’t be exterminated. How can you exterminate the virus? Protest and dissent are actually the best form of patriotism. Maybe the people below are afraid to report Give him (Xi Jinping) the whole story, and just say it was a student (protest).”

When the mainland official media reported the talks, they did not mention the above-mentioned content at all. And officials have consistently denied the outbreak of a large-scale rebellion in the country.

On November 24, a fire tragedy broke out in Urumqi, Xinjiang. It is said that the door of the building was locked and the fire exit was blocked. Another blood debt under the CCP’s zero-clearing policy ignited the fire of civil protests. Since the 25th, people in Urumqi, who have been locked up for more than three months, have taken to the streets to demand “unblocking”.

Subsequently, a wave of protests swept across China, and people everywhere in Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, etc. protested against the eradication of lockdowns. Students from colleges and universities across the country also stood up and protested.

Many protesters held blank papers, and slogans such as “Communist Party Step Down”, “Xi Jinping Step Down”, “Anti-Secretization” and “Freedom” were heard from time to time.

Xin Haonian, a historian in the United States: “After a long period of awakening and long-term tolerance, (the Chinese people) finally became unwilling to endure it and took to the streets. That is to say, to resist and oppose the CCP, and even to eliminate The Communist Party, and wanting the Communist Party to step down, has become an established understanding in the hearts of many Chinese people, and this is just the beginning.”

Xin Haonian, a historian in the United States, said that for more than 70 years, the CCP’s autocratic rule has made ordinary people miserable, but because the CCP controls people’s work, life and everything else, and the persecution is extremely cruel, the people have endured it again and again. But this time, the long-term extreme blockade has completely driven the common people to a dead end, so they rose up to resist. From then on, the CCP will have no peace. And the CCP’s so-called relaxation and clearing are only temporary and superficial concessions made to ease resistance.

Xin Haonian: “People have not taken to the streets to call for the resignation of the Communist Party for so many years. Now that they have begun to call for the resignation of the Communist Party, they must fight to the end to let the Communist Party step down. During this process, resistance and suppression must go hand in hand. The awakened The people are taking more and more actions. In the process of suppression, the Communist Party has become weaker and weaker. One day, when the vast majority of ordinary people in mainland China take to the streets, that is the day when the Communist Party collapses That day has come.”

After the protests, Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou and other places have gradually shown signs of relaxation of epidemic prevention in recent days, including lifting some blockades and allowing patients to be isolated at home. However, online information shows that there are still many places that continue to build shelters and isolate people everywhere, and some places are closed again as soon as they are unblocked, causing frequent chaos.

