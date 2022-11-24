[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 24, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome to follow “News Highlights”, I am Li Muyang. Today is November 22 (Tuesday) Eastern Time, and November 23 (Wednesday) Asia Pacific Time.

There are 3 topics today. First of all, let’s talk about the U.S.-China relationship that is not broken by fighting. The CCP is eager to stop losses and prevent the U.S.-China relationship from further deteriorating. In order to achieve his goal, Xi Jinping sent a high-level delegation to visit the United States unannounced and expressed his willingness to make two major concessions.

A number of insiders revealed that the CCP’s handling of Ant Financial has already begun, and it will fine more than 1 billion US dollars. Has Ma Yun passed the risk?

Finally, let’s talk about the fire in Anyang, Henan. The fire that claimed 38 lives, the authorities quickly reported that the fire was caused by electric welding, and said that the “suspect” was under control. Is there any problem hidden behind it? You are welcome to watch it in its entirety.

After half a year, US and Chinese defense ministers Austin and Wei Fenghe finally sat together again today (22nd). Both the United States and China have affirmative views on this meeting.

The Pentagon said the talks were “constructive and professional” and that the two sides agreed to maintain cooperation to ensure that competition does not turn into conflict. The CCP also stated that the talks were “sincere, in-depth, pragmatic and constructive.”

Judging from the statements of both parties, both parties intend to ease the tense atmosphere. However, there are still many differences between the two sides. The most important point of contradiction is the Taiwan issue. On this issue, although the two sides have not made radical words, the color of confrontation is still obvious.

According to a press release on the official website of the Ministry of National Defense of the Communist Party of China, Wei Fenghe stated that “the responsibility lies with the US and not with China” for the situation facing US-China relations. He asked the United States to respect China‘s core interests, “do what it says, and keep its promises.”

Wei Fenghe said that the Taiwan issue is the “core of the CCP’s core interests” and the “first insurmountable red line” in US-China relations. Claiming that external forces have no right to intervene in the Taiwan issue, the CCP military is “capable” of maintaining unity.

Austin reiterated that the U.S. policy toward Taiwan has not changed, and opposes any move to unilaterally change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. He emphasized that the United States will continue to fulfill its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, including providing weapons to Taiwan for self-defense.

From what Wei Fenghe and Austin said, we can see the deep differences between the United States and China. Although the CCP has never ruled Taiwan, and even though the Republic of China is the age of the CCP’s fathers, the CCP still emphasizes that the Taiwan issue is the CCP’s internal affairs and the United States is not allowed to interfere.

Although the CCP has no certainty that it can attack Taiwan by force, the CCP Defense Minister is still hinting that the CCP army may occupy Taiwan by force. The ambition of the CCP is still not dead.

The United States, on the other hand, still expressed its commitment to abide by the “Taiwan Relations Act.” At the same time, the United States will continue to sell arms to Taiwan, trying to turn Taiwan into a “hedgehog” that dogs can’t eat.

It is very obvious that the differences between the US and China on the Taiwan issue are quite profound. It can be expected that although the defense ministers of the two countries are trying their best to avoid war, friction between the United States and China on the Taiwan issue is still inevitable.

In fact, US-China relations have become quite tense in the past two years. The Taiwan issue is just one of them, and it is also the most thorny and difficult issue between the United States and China. In other respects, the relationship between the United States and China is also quite rigid.

It’s just that both the United States and China are eager to resolve the issue of tense military confrontation, and they don’t want situations such as misfires. In other respects, the CCP is actually working hard, hoping to stabilize the turbulent US-China relationship.

Xi sent a delegation to visit the United States unannounced, the CCP is willing to make two concessions

Today (22nd), the “Wall Street Journal” reported a news that the CCP has turned to “behind-the-scenes diplomacy” to stabilize US-China relations.

According to the report, a few days before the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping at the G20, Beijing, with the “approval” of Xi Jinping, sent a high-level delegation composed of policy advisers and business executives to New York to meet with the insurance executive Green Berg organized a meeting of American peer groups.

Greenberg, 97, is the CEO of CV Starr Insurance Investments and was also the CEO of insurance giant AIG. He also has a huge business in China and is considered one of the most successful American businessmen in China.

Wall Street executives have long been known to have a special place at the CCP’s guest table. Especially Greenberg, who lobbied the Clinton administration and helped the CCP join the WTO. Therefore, Greenberg has always been regarded as an “old friend” by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party.

Xi endorsed the delegation “to signal to Washington that he intends to prevent the relationship between the two countries from derailing and to find a way to communicate,” according to a person familiar with the matter.

According to reports, this delegation is a think tank of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is also the highest-level delegation received by the United States since the outbreak of the epidemic three years ago. Underscores how seriously Beijing authorities place engagement with the United States.

Among the 13 members of the CCP delegation are former CCP ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, former Minister of Commerce Chen Deming, and former Deputy Minister of the CCP Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe.

There are also 13 members of the US side, in addition to Greenberg, there are two former US ambassadors to China. One is former Montana Democratic Senator Bocas, and the other is former Iowa Republican Governor Branstad.

According to members of the US side who participated in the talks, during the one and a half day’s meeting, the two sides also had differences on the Taiwan issue. But more attention is paid to possible areas of cooperation between the United States and China.

In particular, the Chinese delegation “suggested” that the Chinese government “may be willing to cooperate with Washington on geopolitical matters such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korea.” But there are two prerequisites, one is “Washington respects the core interests of China (the CCP) on the Taiwan issue” and the other is “releasing restrictions on the sale of high technology to Chinese companies.”

At the end of the discussion, the CCP delegation also proposed to hold the next round of talks in China next year. The CCP delegation will be led by Wang Chao, former vice foreign minister and current president of the Chinese Communist Institute of Foreign Affairs.

Please note that this CCP delegation was “approved” by Xi Jinping. In other words, this delegation should have fully understood Xi Jinping’s true thoughts before visiting the United States. In other words, this delegation represents Xi Jinping in a certain sense, at least representing Xi Jinping’s position on some issues.

Then let’s look at the “hint” of the CCP delegation. If Washington “respects” the interests of the CCP on the Taiwan issue and relaxes the export of technology, then the CCP will “cooperate with Washington” in two ways. One is the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the other is the North Korea issue.

The so-called “cooperation” claimed by the CCP is a term to beautify the image, but it is actually a concession to the United States. We know that there are advances and retreats in the negotiations, but the two concessions made by the CCP have always been valued by the CCP in the past.

As you all know, the CCP has always supported Russia, trying to find a way to get close to Russia. Xi Jinping said during this year’s Winter Olympics that there is no limit to the cooperation between China and Russia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China and Russia are better than allies rather than allies.

And North Korea has always been called “as close as one family” by the CCP, and China and North Korea are “brothers.” In particular, the CCP and North Korea have been singing double songs internationally, working hand in hand to counter the international community.

However, in order to make the United States back down on the Taiwan issue and relax technology control, the CCP spared no expense. The CCP would rather get rid of its embarrassment and discipline the little hooligan North Korea; especially the CCP would rather give up the Russian father and stand on the opposite side of the Russian father.

This incident reflects two problems. One is that the CCP does not want to let go of Taiwan, and it is passing this message to the US in different ways. But at least in the last two years, the CCP may not dare to use force against Taiwan.

The other is that the cut-off of technology supply from the United States has made it difficult for the CCP. The technological control of the United States has severely damaged the technological development of the CCP, so the CCP must be eager to stop losses. In order to contain and save the declining U.S.-China relations, the CCP would rather sacrifice North Korean hooligan brothers and Russian fathers.

In other words, the neck-blocking actions of the United States have already brought the CCP close to suffocation. So I had to make concessions to the United States, trying to get the United States to make concessions on the Taiwan issue, especially on the issue of technology control.

But both the Taiwan issue and the technological issue are related to the national security of the United States. Will the United States make concessions? Therefore, even if the CCP sends a high-level delegation to visit the United States, it is unlikely to change the position of the United States, and the United States cannot give up its national security.

Ant Financial Holdings will be fined more than 1 billion US dollars

Let’s talk about another thing. Six people familiar with the matter told Reuters today (22nd) that Ant Group is likely to pay a fine of more than US$1 billion to end the authorities’ regulatory reform and resume its listing plan.

China‘s central bank has been pushing for a restructuring of Ant Financial after its $37 billion listing plan was rejected at the last minute in 2020, five sources said. At present, the Central Bank of China is preparing to fine Ant.

The central bank has been in “informal communication” with Ant over the past few months about the fine, three sources said. One of the people familiar with the matter said that the Central Bank of China plans to have more discussions with other regulators later this year to reach a restructuring of Ant Financial and announce the fine against Ant as soon as the second quarter of next year.

Sources said that the criticism of Ant may focus on “disorderly capital expansion” in violation of regulations, and financial risks caused by free business practices. The amount of the fine may exceed the fine against Didi Chuxing and become the largest fine for an Internet company, at least not less than US$1 billion.

In July, Didi Chuxing was fined $1.2 billion. If the fine against Ant exceeds that of Didi Chuxing, it means that the fine against Ant could exceed $1.2 billion.

If the fine against Ant is announced in the second quarter of next year, it may help Ant obtain a long-awaited financial holding company license, seek growth again, and eventually resume its listing plan. That means Ant must submit to similar rules and capital requirements as banks, while sharing a database of more than a billion users with state-owned companies.

Sources said that in June this year, Hangzhou financial institutions had received an application from Ant Group to establish a financial holding company. However, the punishment for Ant is unlikely to be finalized until the Chinese government changes next year, four sources said.

The change of the CCP government will be in early March next year, and the two sessions of the CCP will appoint the CCP Premier and other senior officials. The 64-year-old central bank governor Yi Gang will officially retire when he turns 65 next year.

In other words, sooner or later, the ants will be stabbed, but the knife that has been hanging high will not fall until the new member of the CCP government officially takes office. Thus ending the two-year supervision and rectification of ants.

Xi declared victory in disguise, and Ma Yun passed the risk?

There is no way to verify the authenticity of this news. If the news is true, it should be regarded as good news for Jack Ma. This means that after Xi Jinping successfully re-elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he may have loosened his control over Jack Ma and temporarily allowed him to escape the danger.

In November 2020, Ant Group founder Jack Ma publicly criticized the CCP’s regulatory system. Jack Ma “boldly” said that the CCP’s regulatory system stifles innovation.

Ma Yun’s remarks obviously angered the Beijing authorities. Subsequently, the authorities carried out a series of purges on the “Jack Ma Empire”. First, an anti-monopoly investigation was launched on Alibaba. In the name of violating the “Anti-Monopoly Law”, Ali was fined 18 billion yuan, equivalent to 2.51 billion US dollars.

Subsequently, 37 billion U.S. dollars was raised in Ant Sifang. At the last moment of preparing for the listing, the authorities suddenly stopped the world‘s largest IPO and asked Ant to make rectification.

The authorities have successively purged Ali and Ant, obviously targeting Jack Ma. As for Ma Yun, the authorities are actually attacking the Jiang Zemin forces behind him by purging Ma Yun.

We have talked about Ma Yun’s situation a lot. He has a deep relationship with Jiang Zemin’s family. Among the people who subscribed for Ant shares, there is a small circle of CCP dignitaries, including Boyu Capital, the grandson of Jiang Zemin Jiang Zhicheng.

So to purge Ma Yun is Xi Jinping’s force against Jiang Zemin’s family; to severely punish Ant is Xi Jinping’s slap in the face of Jiang’s family.

In addition, this incident also illustrates a problem. The “Xi Jiangdou” who has been entangled endlessly may temporarily stop for a while. With Xi Jinping successfully re-elected at the 20th National Congress, Jiang Zemin’s faction is clearly at a disadvantage.

Xi Jinping may think that Jiang Zemin’s forces no longer pose a real threat to him, and he can take a break for the time being. So use the method of “beating the dog to see the owner” to fine the ants and declare their victory.

Of course, this was not a good thing for Jiang Zemin. He was not only fined, but also slapped in the face. But for Ma Yun, it is likely to be a good thing. Because Ma Yun may not have to worry about being imprisoned like Wu Xiaohui, Xiao Jianhua and others, and can spend money to buy peace.

There is a saying in China, “Any problem that money can solve is not a problem”. Ant has reorganized the board of directors before, and two people with CCP background entered the board of directors. Now as long as the money is handed over, it can basically be regarded as a temporary clearance.

So for Ma Yun himself, this can be regarded as good news, and Ma Yun can kowtow to thank him. But whether there will be any problems in the future depends on Jiang Zemin’s reflection before his death. If Jiang Zemin is tossing around fiercely, Ma Yun may still be in danger.

As for the huge fines, for people like Jack Ma who have a background in the CCP, they can make up for losses inside the bank and make money outside the bank. Earning money has never been a problem for them.The money cut by the authorities for leeks can be passed on to ordinary people, and the money will be doubled

Fire in Henan kills 38 survivors recalling moments of shock

Finally, let’s pay attention to the fire in Anyang, Henan. The CCP’s official media reported this morning (22nd) that the fire at the Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. in Wenfeng District, Anyang, Henan Province has killed 38 people and injured 2 others slightly.

According to the disaster notification, at 4:22 p.m. yesterday, an alarm was reported that a fire broke out in Kaixinda Trading Company. The fire continued to burn until after 11 o’clock in the evening, and it lasted for nearly 7 hours before it was completely extinguished.

Online video showed that the fire scene was burning so violently that it lit up the night sky, with thick smoke billowing into the sky. CCTV learned that the company’s factory building is a two-story steel structure, and the substances that caught fire were plastic, cloth, furniture, and medicines.

According to local villagers, the site of the fire was a clothing factory. The fire was huge, and the whole scene was sealed off, and outsiders could not go to see it. A resident of Anyang who used the pseudonym Ms. Zhao told The Epoch Times that many villagers were killed while working in the factories involved.

Ms. Zhao said, “My family (from Xiaoying Village) called me and said that the factory building at the entrance of our village was on fire.” “(Xiaoying Village) 12 people were killed, and some people lost contact. Some people escaped by luck, and the whole person was blackened.”

Wang Xue (pseudonym), who was lucky enough to escape, told the mainland media that the fire first started from the east, and at first he heard continuous explosions. The boss went downstairs to check after noticing the abnormality. When he found smoke, he called the employees to evacuate. When rushing down the steps on the second floor, the fire was already so fast that people could not escape through the east door.

At this time, someone moved a step ladder and cut the iron wire on the west wall, calling everyone to jump over the wall to escape. Fortunately, the wall was only one meter high, so Wang Xue was able to escape. If it is inside, the consequences are hard to imagine.

When the fire broke out, Mr. Kang was in the factory building next to the wall. At that time, he felt the floor vibrating under his feet, and then someone shouted for escape. Fortunately, Mr. Kang and more than a dozen colleagues escaped from danger.

Judging from various descriptions, the fire came very quickly. So many netizens are questioning whether it was a fire or arson? Why can’t so many people escape when a fire breaks out in broad daylight? What is the reason here?

Charged suspect?The mystery behind the fire

After the fire broke out, the Henan authorities quickly issued a notification, saying that the fire was caused by the illegal welding operation of enterprise personnel.

A person in charge of the Anyang City Emergency Management Bureau said, “According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident was that during the electric welding operation in the warehouse on the first floor, some cotton wool floated over and caught fire, which ignited a large amount of fabrics piled up in the workshop. Some of the workers suffocated and died before they could escape.”

The person in charge’s statement is somewhat puzzling. He said that cotton wool drifted over during the electric welding operation and happened to be ignited. Then it spread to the fabric in the workshop, and finally a fire broke out.

First of all, this is in the warehouse. Why does the cotton wool float by? How big is the cotton wool that was “coincidentally” ignited? If it is a small piece of cotton wool, even if it is ignited, if it is found in time, it should be extinguished soon.

Second, if the cotton wool causes a fire, it is unlikely that the burning process will spread to the whole plant suddenly, and there should be a delay in the middle. And at this time, if you call for help in time, many people should have a chance to escape.

However, judging from the person in charge, it seems that after the fire was caused by the cotton wool, there seemed to be no time difference, and the entire factory area caught fire. If so, is the fire ignited by electric welding, or is there another reason?

In addition, the official said that electric welding caused the fire, but from the mouths of the local people, no relevant statement was heard, and no one mentioned the problem of electric welding.

Third, the Henan authorities quickly issued a report stating that the fire was caused by electric welding. Later, Xi Jinping made a request, instructing the Henan authorities to “find out the cause of the accident” and “seriously pursue responsibility.”

Xi Jinping demanded to find out the cause of the accident, indicating that he did not accept the statement of the Henan authorities, and he may think there was another reason. what is the root cause?

Fourth, at 7:16 this morning, that is, at 8:16 p.m. local time, the Wenfeng District Government of Anyang City notified through “Anyang Financial Media” that “the public security department has seized the relevant criminal suspects.”

In our impression, in the past, the authorities usually said that they “controlled the relevant person in charge of the company” for such notifications. However, the local government directly stated that it had controlled the “criminal suspect” and directly characterized it. What does this claim mean? Could it be someone arson?

I hope that I was worrying too much, and I hope that the cause of the fire can be found out, and that the authorities will not cover up the truth, and give justice to the deceased and his family.

