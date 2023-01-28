Home News 1-0. A goal from Juanda Fuentes classifies Colombia and eliminates Argentina
News

1-0. A goal from Juanda Fuentes classifies Colombia and eliminates Argentina

by admin

A score by striker Juanda Fuentes, from FC Barcelona, ​​gave Colombia a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Friday in the last day of Group A of the South American Sub’20, a result with which the coffee growers qualified for the hexagonal and the Albiceleste got eliminated.

At the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Javier Mascherano’s team failed and the host team gave him the final blow with a goal from Fuentes, who had goalkeeper Franco Herrera as an accomplice.

With this result, the locals finished in second place in Group B with 8 points, two less than Brazil, which had 10 points, and one more than Paraguay, which finished with 7. Argentina was fourth with three, while Peru was last without points.

In the opening stage, Colombia seized the initiative in the opening minutes under the leadership of midfielder Daniel Luna, but Argentina snatched the ball from the hosts and tried to get closer to Luis Marquinez’s goal.

Mascherano’s team, driven by necessity, did not find much depth but relied heavily on sparks from Newell’s Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre and Real Madrid Castilla midfielder Nico Paz.

In one of those the clearest of the Albiceleste came, as Aguirre sent a cross pass to Axel Encinas and the winger took a shot that went over the horizontal.

Colombia, meanwhile, suffered a blow in the game when Luna, who was the player who gave clarity to the team, was injured at minute 35 after receiving several strong fouls from his rivals.

In the second half, the coffee team was the first to approach in a counterattack led by Alexis Castillo Manyoma that enabled Fuentes, who took a very strong left-footed shot that Herrera saved.

See also  Meloni sul Quirinale: 'We mustn't play stickers'

However, the hosts withdrew and began to play very close to the goal of Marquinez.

That was how the Albiceleste approached the goal with shots from players like Paz that were saved, without much trouble, by the local goalkeeper.

In the 74th minute, when Argentina had already lost some of its momentum and the game had fallen into a rut, Fuentes scored.

The Barcelona striker received a pass from Castillo Manyoma on the edge of the box, turned and pulled an unpromising shot into the back of the net because goalkeeper Herrera couldn’t catch it and it went between his legs.

The annotation was lapidary. Mascherano’s team ended up losing momentum and in the end time passed, Colombia held on and the hosts will be in the final hexagonal with Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay waiting for Chile, Venezuela and Ecuador to define the last two classified on Saturday. EFE

You may also like

Couple was killed with a firearm in a...

Public universities commit to generating 60,000 new places...

South American Sub-20: Colombia qualifies with victory against...

Spring Festival travel return concentrated on January 26...

Young man died gored by a bull in...

Postpartum depression, what you did not know

Beijing received 7.128 million tourists during the Spring...

They seek to restore 1.5 million hectares of...

Cold air affects most parts of southern China...

Colombia to the final phase of the Sub-20:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy