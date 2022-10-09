Original title: 1 new confirmed case and 2 asymptomatic infections in Deyang, Sichuan

China News Service, Mianyang, October 9 (Yang Yong) From 0-24:00 on October 8, 1 new local confirmed case and 2 new local asymptomatic infections were added in Deyang City, Sichuan Province.

Details are as follows:

Confirmed case (light): He lives in Ziyue New City, Zhongjiang County, and is a close contact related to the confirmed case reported on October 7, which was found during isolation and control.

Asymptomatic infection: resident in Kaibei Dijing, Kaijiang Town, Zhongjiang County. The nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus on October 8 was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infection: resident in the second group of Yuansheng Village, Nanfeng Town, Guanghan City, close contact with the asymptomatic infection in Guanghan reported on October 6, found during isolation and control. (Finish)

