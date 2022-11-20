From 13:00 to 20:00 on November 20, Hangzhou added 10 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, 2 cases were found in community screening, and 8 cases were detected in centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6-10: On November 18, close contacts of asymptomatic infected persons 15 were reported, and they were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected person 11: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 8 was reported on November 19, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 12: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 was reported on November 19, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 13: The close contact of asymptomatic infected person 3 was reported on November 19, and was detected at the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: The current address is Building 14, Peacock Lanxuan, Gongshu District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: truck driver from other provinces, found by community screening.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 19: Xipang Reservoir (Tonglu County), Forte One Center parking lot (No. 1277 Moganshan Road), Shouchang Expressway (Exit of G4012 Lining Expressway), Zhejiang Juyuan Construction Technology Co., Ltd. (Changxin Road and Sanyan Line Intersection), Babi Mantou (Dongze Lane store), Healthy Dining (Lvdu Wenchangyuan store), Suhang Fresh Life Supermarket (Jindu Garden North District store)

November 20: Forte One Center parking lot (1277 Moganshan Road)

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.