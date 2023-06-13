100 years of Disney animation in the short Once Upon a Studio, in 2D and CGI

Once Upon a Studio was presented at the Annecy Festival, for the 100 years of the house: a short film in which Mickey Mouse tries to assemble a myriad of Disney characters for a group photo. It will be paired with the film Wish in theaters in November.

At the Annecy Festival the Disney presented a short film nine minutes from the title Once Upon a Studio: directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, is a gift ai 100 Years of Disney Animationand see baby mouse try to assemble a myriad of animated house characters for a group photo in the iconic Roy E. Disney Building (the one with the giant Sorcerer’s Apprentice hat at the entrance, so to speak).

Once Upon a Studio condenses 100 years of Disney animation