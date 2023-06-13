100 years of Disney animation in the short Once Upon a Studio, in 2D and CGI

Once Upon a Studio was presented at the Annecy Festival, for the 100 years of the house: a short film in which Mickey Mouse tries to assemble a myriad of Disney characters for a group photo. It will be paired with the film Wish in theaters in November.
At the Annecy Festival the Disney presented a short film nine minutes from the title Once Upon a Studio: directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham, is a gift ai 100 Years of Disney Animationand see baby mouse try to assemble a myriad of animated house characters for a group photo in the iconic Roy E. Disney Building (the one with the giant Sorcerer’s Apprentice hat at the entrance, so to speak).
Once Upon a Studio condenses 100 years of Disney animation
Once Upon a Studio is a challenge concentrated in nine minutes: fishing in 100 Years of Disney Animation HistoryMickey crosses 2D characters hand-drawn but also more modern CGI myths. Directors Correy and Abraham, who had already cut their teeth on the Olaf storyhave entrusted the freehand animation to the veteran (and historian of the medium) Eric Goldbergcreator of the Aladdin geniusa VIP that of course can not be missed, with the real original voice of Robin Williams, in unused takes thirty years ago! The CGI for new myths like Elsa it was instead managed by Andrew Felicianoformer chief animator of Raya and the last dragon. As icing on a very rich cake for the enthusiast, the mixed media short opens with the story artist and animator Burny Mattinson, one of the Disney legends, who passed away this year. His phrase “If these walls could talk…” starts the ride of memories. When will we see it? Consistently, Disney will place “Once upon a time there was a studio” in the room since December 21stprojecting it before the Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn, 62nd feature film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon: the film tells how the famous woman was born wishing star symbol of the Disney tradition. The pairing could not be more coherent and natural.
