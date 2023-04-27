1000 Biker am 1. Mai

On Labor Day, the Harley-Davidson engines work at full speed. From 10 a.m. the town square in Steyr trembles, at 2 p.m. the asphalt between Steyr and Bad Hall is glowing, and then the bear tap-dances in the spa town. Every year, the huge biker family gathers for a joint ride and for the two-wheeler spectacle. The Harley-Davidson myth has been legendary since the cult film “Easy Rider” starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. The cult brand Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The combo “The Times” has been making music together for almost as long and really getting chopper drivers and spectators on the main square in Bad Hall excited. Up to 1000 bikers have taken part in the ride from Steyr to Bad Hall in recent years. The lived “American way of life” is always strongly influenced by the idea of ​​charity. The driving force behind the event is the Harley-Davidson Club Steyr.

