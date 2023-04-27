Home » 1000 Biker am 1. Mai
News

1000 Biker am 1. Mai

by admin
1000 Biker am 1. Mai

On Labor Day, the Harley-Davidson engines work at full speed. From 10 a.m. the town square in Steyr trembles, at 2 p.m. the asphalt between Steyr and Bad Hall is glowing, and then the bear tap-dances in the spa town. Every year, the huge biker family gathers for a joint ride and for the two-wheeler spectacle. The Harley-Davidson myth has been legendary since the cult film “Easy Rider” starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper. The cult brand Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The combo “The Times” has been making music together for almost as long and really getting chopper drivers and spectators on the main square in Bad Hall excited. Up to 1000 bikers have taken part in the ride from Steyr to Bad Hall in recent years. The lived “American way of life” is always strongly influenced by the idea of ​​charity. The driving force behind the event is the Harley-Davidson Club Steyr.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Lega-PD clash on autonomy, Zaia: "Whoever is against is against the Constitution"

You may also like

TE alarm on April 27, 2023

Assembly approves Tiangues Law so that this activity...

They discover a body in a grave located...

Hebi City launches 2023 corporate salary survey

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche...

Migrants in the US wait years to have...

Government negotiators with the ELN arrive in Cuba

Grieskirchen district: rain of gold in the spring...

CABEI prepares an unprecedented fund to strengthen the...

A man fell from a truck and died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy