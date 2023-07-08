1000 people at the rainbow parade in Klagenfurt

A colorful picture presented itself on Saturday afternoon in front of the Stadttheater in Klagenfurt. That is where the Pride, the eighth rainbow parade, started. Hundreds of people paraded through the city in good spirits. Before the crowd started to move, there were greetings from several speakers.

The parade may have exceeded expectations. 500 people were registered, according to the police there were around 1000. The event, which stands for more acceptance and tolerance, was not without incident.

flyers dropped

Around 4.35 p.m., as the crowd was passing by the City Arkaden, previously unknown persons spread a ten to 15 meter long poster on the roof of the shopping centre. It read: “#none_ PrideParade”. “There were three hooded people who also set Bengal on fire,” says Mario Nemetz, spokesman for the Carinthian state police headquarters. The trio also dropped flyers into the crowd. The parade was accompanied by the executive. “Colleagues went up to the roof, but they were no longer able to find the people,” Nemetz continued. The banner was taken down and secured.

Excerpt from the leaflet © KK/Private

At around 6:30 p.m., a woman contacted the operations manager. “She was verbally abused with neo-Nazi slogans,” says the police spokesman. Since she had only reported this incident with a delay, she is proving to be difficult to search for. The participant was approached at around 4.30 p.m. on the Heuplatz by a 17-year-old with a motorcycle helmet in his hand.

In both cases, the police are investigating. On the one hand because of the disruption of the meeting, on the other hand because of re-activation.

The event came to an end in the Goethe Park. As of 8:30 p.m., no other incidents had been reported to police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

