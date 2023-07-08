Home » Weißhaidinger surpasses the ÖM Olympic limit
Sports

Weißhaidinger surpasses the ÖM Olympic limit

by admin
Weißhaidinger surpasses the ÖM Olympic limit

Lukas Weißhaidinger surpassed the Olympic limit for Paris 2024 with 68.35 meters at the State Athletics Championships in Bregenz. The Upper Austrian was not disturbed by the fact that his usual competition discus and his competition shoes have disappeared since the flight back from the meeting in Karlstad. According to the program, the 100 meters were won by ÖLV record holder Markus Fuchs, who won in 10.24 seconds.

“We recently scaled back the preparation for the World Cup a bit. From Monday the intensity will be increased again. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be able to pass the Olympic limit, so to speak,” said Tokyo bronze medalist Weißhaidinger. “From a purely technical point of view, Lukas’ throws were excellent,” explained coach Gregor Högler.

See also  Burdisso challenges Milak in the 100 butterfly after the thrills of Tokyo

You may also like

Japanese Team Clinches Title at Asian U16 Women’s...

British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen pips Lando Norris...

Colombian Coach Jorge Luis Pinto Leaves Deportivo Cali;...

England U21 1-0 Spain U21: England win Under-21...

England U21 1-0 Spain U21: England win U21...

Megan Rapinoe, world football star, announces that she...

Fred Van Vleet to Rockets: I will prove...

American star Rapinoe will retire from football after...

Checo Pérez’s Struggles Continue: Fifth Grand Prix Without...

who will be the new number one?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy