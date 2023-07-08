Weißhaidinger surpasses the ÖM Olympic limit

Lukas Weißhaidinger surpassed the Olympic limit for Paris 2024 with 68.35 meters at the State Athletics Championships in Bregenz. The Upper Austrian was not disturbed by the fact that his usual competition discus and his competition shoes have disappeared since the flight back from the meeting in Karlstad. According to the program, the 100 meters were won by ÖLV record holder Markus Fuchs, who won in 10.24 seconds.

“We recently scaled back the preparation for the World Cup a bit. From Monday the intensity will be increased again. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be able to pass the Olympic limit, so to speak,” said Tokyo bronze medalist Weißhaidinger. “From a purely technical point of view, Lukas’ throws were excellent,” explained coach Gregor Högler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

