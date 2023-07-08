Zelensky returns from Turkey with the soldiers of the Azov battalion captured in Mariupol- Corriere TV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned to Ukraine from Turkey together with the five commanders of the Azov battalion taken prisoner in the days of the siege of the steel plant and released from Russian captivity in September 2022. They were held in Turkey as part of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev. THE Ukrainian soldiers released, who defended the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol during the first months of the war, are Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynskyi, Oleh Khomenko and Denys Shleha. (LaPresse)

July 8, 2023 – Updated July 8, 2023, 5:45 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

