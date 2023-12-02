‘1096th Lotto’ 10 first place winners, 2.5 billion won in prize money… Winning numbers ‘1, 12, 16, 19, 23, 43’ Bonus ‘12’

(Source = Donghaeng Lottery website)

During the 1096th lotto draw, 10 people won first prize.

According to Donghaeng Lottery, a lottery operator, on the 2nd, the 1096th first place numbers are ‘1, 12, 16, 19, 23, 43′. The second place bonus number is ’10’.

There were a total of 10 first place winners who guessed all 6 winning numbers, and they each received a prize of 2,539,391,175 won.

There are 85 second place winners whose five winning numbers and bonus numbers match, each receiving 49,791,984 won. The 3rd place 2,924 people who guessed 5 numbers correctly will receive 1,447,442 won.

All of the first place winners this time were ‘automatically selected’. The winning regions are 1 person from Seoul, 1 person from Gwangju, 1 person from Daejeon, 1 person from Gyeonggi, 2 people from Gangwon, 1 person from Jeonbuk, 2 people from Gyeongbuk, and 1 person from Gyeongnam.

Meanwhile, the deadline for payment of the winnings is within one year from the start date of payment, and if it is not received by the relevant date and time, the winnings will revert to the national treasury.

