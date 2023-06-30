112 dead in Mexico due to heat wave – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Mexico registered 112 deaths since March, due to the heat wave, one of the most affected states has been Nuevo León, with 64 deaths.

The health authorities mentioned that the other deaths were registered in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Campeche.

In addition, 1,559 more people received medical attention for problems related to extreme temperatures.

The most affected age group in the reporting period (from June 11 to 24) are people over 65 years of age, who represent 73.2 percent of the total deaths. Last year it was individuals from 45 to 64 with 40.4 percent. On cases of damage to health due to high temperatures.

The hot season began on March 19, but the greatest effects on people’s health have been registered in the third wave, which was characterized by its long duration of three weeks and by temperatures that in some areas exceeded 45 degrees Celsius. . The previous waves were from April 1 to 10 and from May 3 to 12.

Although the temperature has begun to decrease, the General Directorate for Health Promotion maintains its recommendations to the population, among others, drink at least two liters of bottled, boiled or disinfected water frequently; Avoid exposure to the sun for prolonged periods, especially from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

