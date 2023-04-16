18-year-old out of danger after a knife attack in Wels

The spokeswoman for the hospital announced this on APA request on Friday. The teenager should therefore be transferred to the normal ward in the coming days.

The knife attack was carried out on Flotzingerplatz: the young man was waiting for a friend on Sunday afternoon when he got into an argument with a man. This suddenly stabbed the 18-year-old in the stomach. The victim was still able to stand on his feet and went to meet his friend. This alerted the rescue. The police are investigating at full speed, but there are still no results, as they announced on Friday.

