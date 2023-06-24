18 years in prison for a subject who sexually assaulted a girl in Saravena – news

Around midnight the negotiation table between the communities and the governments came to an end. After agreeing on several points, the decision was made to “temporarily suspend the community mobilization day in the department of Arauca.

The Departmental Government informed that the demonstrations of the communities are suspended after an agreement in the Dialogue Table, for which today the vehicular traffic will be fully opened in the 5 protest points.

The communities will remain in the different concentration points while they organize the logistics of returning to their homes.

It was also confirmed that, through a Statement of Demands, the communities asked the National Government for solutions to the winter emergency and state abandonment.

More than 9 hours at the Dialogue Table that took place at the ASEDAR Saravena facilities and allowed for short, medium and long-term solutions to be agreed.

The departmental government thanked the Colombian Ombudsman for accompanying this process as mediators.

Source: Government of Arauca

