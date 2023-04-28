Friday, April 28, 2023, 1:11 p.m

New York: 2 Apache helicopters of the US Army crashed during a training flight in the state of Alaska. According to the US Army, the investigation of the accident is ongoing and more details will be released soon.

According to foreign media, 3 military personnel were killed and one injured in the accident, two soldiers died on the spot while one died on the way to the hospital.

According to reports, both helicopters were returning after a training session. According to foreign media, this is the second such accident in less than a month.