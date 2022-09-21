Original title: Adhere to the quality of ginseng, green ginseng, technology, ginseng brand, ginseng, and strive to build the ginseng industry into a 100 billion scale industry

On September 20, the 2022 Ginseng Industry High Quality Development Conference opened. Zheng Jianbang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Han Jun presided over the opening ceremony. Jiang Zelin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was present. The opening ceremony was held in Changchun City and Fusong County, Baishan City. A total of 55 cooperative projects were signed, with a planned total investment of 54.36 billion yuan.

Zheng Jianbang pointed out that the ginseng industry is Jilin’s most advantageous and most promising industry for enriching the people. Since last year, the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference have launched research work on the high-quality development of the ginseng industry. In the next step, the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee will give full play to its advantages, continue to conduct in-depth research, and strive to form a group of strategic, overall, forward-looking and operable opinions and suggestions, which will provide a useful reference for the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, as well as for the ginseng industry. High-quality development contributes wisdom. It is hoped that Jilin Province will thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply grasp the significance of promoting the high-quality development of the ginseng industry, seize opportunities, continue to exert efforts, accelerate the construction of a new pattern of high-quality development of the ginseng industry, and promote the transformation of resource advantages into economic Advantages, take practical actions to meet the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

On behalf of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Jing Junhai expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee and all sectors of society for their concern and support for the revitalization and development of Jilin. He said that over the years, we have always kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent entrustment to incorporate the development of the ginseng industry into the “one main and six double” high-quality development strategy and the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and make the province’s efforts to make the ginseng industry bigger and stronger. At present, the ginseng industry has entered an important strategic opportunity period for transformation and upgrading and high-quality development. We will adhere to the quality of ginseng, green ginseng, science and technology, and brand ginseng, and strive to build the ginseng industry into a 100 billion-scale industry. First, vigorously implement the ginseng seed industry revitalization and quality improvement project, and promote the advanced ginseng industry, high-end products, and well-known brands. The second is to adhere to ecological priority and comprehensive development, and scientifically explore the coordinated development model of ginseng germplasm resources protection and forest management. The third is to dig deep into the vitality and market potential of enterprises, and accelerate the construction of a high-quality ginseng production system, management system, and industrial system. Fourth, focus on product innovation and brand building, and continuously improve the brand competitiveness and international influence of “Changbai Mountain Ginseng”. The fifth is to promote open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, and work together to draw a beautiful blueprint for the development of the ginseng industry.

At the opening ceremony, the promotional video of Linhai Cucumber Township and Ecological Baishan was played. Zhang Boli, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a keynote speech. The Baishan Municipal Party Committee is mainly responsible for promoting the Changbai Mountain ginseng industry.

On the evening of September 19, Jing Junhai, Han Jun and Jiang Zelin met with Zheng Jianbang and his party in Changchun.

Zhang Bojun, vice chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Xiaolian, full-time deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Keren, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Commerce, Wang Zhifa, former deputy director of the National Tourism Administration, Li Yu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; provincial leaders Wu Haiying and Zhang Zhijun , Cai Dong, Li Wei, Han Fuchun, Zhao Xiaojun, Cao Yuguang, Li Weidou, Guo Naishuo, An Guiwu, Secretary General of the Provincial Government, Liu Wei, Secretary General of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference; responsible comrades of the relevant departments and bureaus of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, relevant provincial departments and municipalities ( State), Changbai Mountain Protection Development Zone, Meihekou City, and key development zones responsible comrades, Xinjiang Altay region responsible comrades, and relevant business leaders attended the opening ceremony. (Reporter Huang Lu)

