The new single battery MOD VOOPOO DRAG M100S has arrived in Germany Berlin News – Berlin News Economy Latest news on the Internet

VOOPOO DRAG M100S has arrived in Germany and is scheduled to go on sale. It is the new single battery VOOPOO MOD device with 100W Max Output Power based on DRAG 4. It standardizes the leakproof top airflow UFORCE-L TANK with PnP Dual in One coil and is innovative in appearance and details.

Effective leak-proof, high definition and explosive vapor

The upper air intakes of the UFORCE-L TANK ensure that the air pressure is balanced inside and out. The e-liquid and condensate can be safely stored to provide a comfortable experience.

The 3 top air intakes balance the airflow directions, increase the airflow and improve the smoothness of the airflow, providing smooth and sufficient airflow for different e-liquid resolutions. What’s more, the dual-in-one PnP coil has an improvement in atomization efficiency, fully atomizing each e-liquid and delivering rich aroma and delicate taste. So the coil could save the consumption of e-liquid and reduce the power by 10%. If users choose high wattage, they can get 20% more hits and keep the smooth vaping experience. The triangular structure increases the concentration of airflow, bringing you a more explosive and hazy vaping experience.

Portable, soft as touching flowing water, delicate quality in hand

The DRAG M100S compresses the overall volume of the device while maintaining the crafting design. Solid wood and AG composite material were used to make the main board, whose novel matte texture is not easy to see. 8 processes ensure softness, comfortable grip and no sweating. The curved plate process means the device fits in the palm of your hand and is easy to hold. The edges are curved giving the user a smooth and soft touch.

Dynamic switch, everything for creativity

Dynamic switch of DRAG M100S is one of the symbols of VOOPOO devices with high output power range (≥60W). This switch is upgraded with the support of advanced technology and is customizable. Users can change the function according to their preference and avoid key combination ignition. You can also configure its features like locking power, locking device, and locking power.

DRAG M100S prolongs nicotine pleasure and improves vaping performance with the support of ECO mode, which is always available. (Only when the battery is 20% left, the user interface will automatically show the ECO mode and the user can choose whether to enter it or not. It has been tested that switching to the ECO mode changes the lifespan of the device can extend at least 10%.)

In addition, the bottom battery cover of the DRAG M100S ensures a stable opening of about 45 after the battery cover is opened. Attaching and removing the battery is easy and convenient. The revised user interface design clearly distinguishes the function keys, which reduces the risk of user accidental ignition, safer and more energy-efficient.

As a single-battery version of the DRAG 4, the compressed volume of the DRAG M100S makes it incredibly portable, lightweight and easy to grip. It provides users with rich, original, consistent flavor and effective leakage prevention. Choose DRAG M100S, put the legend in the palm of your hand.

Germany is one of the most important markets for VOOPOO brand development and product sales, there are many fans of VOOPOO brand and products in Germany, who continue to support the development of VOOPOO brand. We believe that this new product will also achieve excellent results in Germany!