Probation for ex-world champion Sagan – sport.ORF.at

Shortly before the start of the 110th Tour de France in Bilbao, there is legal trouble for cycling star Peter Sagan. The three-time world champion was sentenced to a suspended sentence of three months in his adopted home of Monaco for drunk driving. In addition, the Slovak has to give up his driving license for three months. Sagan starts his last tour on Saturday.

Sagan was stopped by police on the morning of May 12 when he was awkwardly trying to park a scooter. A subsequent breath alcohol test showed a value of 1.46 milligrams per liter. This corresponds to around 2.9 per thousand alcohol in the blood.

For Sagan, this is the second conflict with the law in Monaco. In November 2021, the 33-year-old had to pay a fine for previously violating the curfew imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

